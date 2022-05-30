WWE Raw preview for tonight

Tonight’s WWE Hell In a Cell go-home edition of RAW will air live from the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, and will also be the special Memorial Day episode. You can see the Memorial Day video package for tonight’s show below.

RAW will feature Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. Riddle and Shinsuke Nakamura in a Championship Contender’s match. Riddle and Nakamura will be named the new #1 contenders for a title shot if they can get the win on RAW.

RAW will also feature Hell In a Cell build.

WWE has announced the following RAW line-up for tonight:

* RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Asuka in a non-title match

* Lacey Evans returns to RAW and makes her in-ring return

* Contract signing for Omos and MVP vs. Bobby Lashley 2-on-1 Handicap Match at Hell In a Cell

* Cody Rhodes responds to the latest attack by Seth Rollins

