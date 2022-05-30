Van with electronic billboard promoting Cody and MITB roams Vegas before AEW PPV

A van carrying an electronic billboard promoting WWE’s Money In The Bank premium live event drove in circles around the T-Mobile Arena and nearby locations during the day leading up to the start of the Double or Nothing show yesterday in Las Vegas.

The van, photographed multiple times by fans, had a large photo of Cody Rhodes and the Money In The Bank logo, with WWE choosing the appropriate person to promote the show among the AEW faithful.

WWE last week announced that the show would be moving from the massive Allegiant Stadium to the much smaller MGM Grand Garden Arena after the company failed to move enough seats. AEW President Tony Khan also took a dig at WWE for trying to go against a UFC pay-per-view on the same night and failing.