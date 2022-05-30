Tony Khan on MJF: “I’m not going to comment on that”

AEW President Tony Khan refused to comment on the MJF situation after meeting members of the media following the conclusion of Double or Nothing.

MJF failed to appear at the Fan Fest on Saturday and then had a flight booked to New Jersey for the same day, a flight which he never boarded. The controversial star did show up at Double or Nothing and was on the receiving end of 10 powerbombs from Wardlow. MJF lost the match in a squash in under 8 minutes.

Asked to comment about MJF, Khan said, “I’m not going to comment on that. I’ve got a lot of stuff from the pay-per-view that I can comment on, but I’m not going to comment on that.” The topic was avoided for the rest of the media scrum and no one asked about MJF again.

MJF was late arriving to the T-Mobile arena according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Wrestling, and showed up right before his match and left after the match was done.