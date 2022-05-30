Owen Hart Tournament Titles pay homage to Stampede Wrestling

May 30, 2022 - by James Walsh

On Sunday night at AEW Double or Nothing, Adam Cole defeated Samoa Joe in the finals of the Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Memorial Tournament and Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. defeated Ruby Soho in the finals of the Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Memorial Tournament to become the inaugural winners. Both were presented with a title belts from Martha Hart which actually closely resemble the NWA Stampede North American Heavyweight Championship, a title that Owen held twice in 1987 in Stampede Wrestling. Check out a photo of the original belt below…

