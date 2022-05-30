LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE RAW

– The Memorial Day edition of WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network, live from the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa. Jimmy Smith welcomes us to the Hell In a Cell go-home edition of RAW. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

– We go right to the ring and out comes Becky Lynch to a pop as Mike Rome does the introductions. We see recent happenings between Lynch, Asuka and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair.

Lynch takes the mic and welcomes us to The Big Time and welcomes us to RAW. She says it feels good to say that again. She goes on about how she hasn’t felt like doing any of this without her title. She knows so many of us pray for her downfall and hope she never gets her title back, but lucky for her she does what she wants for herself, and she’s running on spite and coffee, and right now she’s pretty filled up. She says some people collect stamps but she collects enemies, and she will keep collecting them on the way back to the top.

Becky mentions winning her title back at Hell In a Cell. She knows the odds are stacked against her but they always are. She shows us Asuka winning Money In the Bank in 2020, and says before she went off to create life like the God she is… this gets some boos from fans. She recalls giving her title to Asuka, knowing Asuka was the best but also knowing she can beat Asuka. Lynch goes on and says instead she created a self-entitled monster in Asuka. She goes on ranting until the music interrupts and out comes Asuka.

Asuka comes out and mocks Lynch for being a crybaby. Lynch goes to defend herself but Asuka cuts her off. Asuka says no one is ready for her, not Bianca or Becky, because she is ready to be the new RAW Women’s Champion. Asuka screams out to a pop. Lynch tells her that this isn’t how it’s going to work. She goes on and the music interrupts to the champion coming out. Belair says they both need to stop because they’re doing too much.

Belair isn’t crying about the match she has to defend in and she likes to do her talking in the ring. Belair raises the title in Lynch’s face and says this 100% isn’t going anywhere on Sunday and if she has to, she will drop Lynch like she did at WrestleMania 38. Lynch decks Blair with a cheap shot. Asuka attacks Lynch into the corner. Belair takes Asuka off Lynch and attacks Lynch in the corner now. Asuka does the same and they face off now. Lynch attacks them but blocks a KOD, getting dumped to the apron instead. Asuka knocks Lynch from the apron to the floor with a Hip Attack. Belair’s music starts up as she and Asuka stand in the ring, taunting Lynch. We go to commercial.

RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Asuka

Back from the break and Asuka and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair are going at it in this non-title match. Becky Lynch is on commentary.

Asuka and Belair trade holds and go to the mat. Asuka with a body scissors but Belair breaks free and gets back up, putting Asuka down. They run the ropes with more counters. Belair taunts Asuka. Asuka ends up kicking Belair in the stomach as she tries countering. Asuka sends Belair into the corner and it looks like they botch but Blair taunts Asuka from the second rope.

More back and forth now. Asuka takes control and drops Belair in the corner. Belair fights out and ties Asuka up by her arm, then delivers two big suplexes in the middle of the ring. Asuka counters with an ankle lock in the middle of the ring now. Belair counters that but Asuka applies a Guillotine submission in the middle of the ring. Belair finally powers up with a big suplex, then a moonsault for a close 2 count.

Asuka and Belair end up tumbling over the top rope to the floor, right in front of the announce table. Lynch stands up and looks over while both competitors are flat on their backs. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Belair drops Asuka, then kips-up for a pop. Belair runs into kicks from the corner. Asuka rocks Belair and kicks her several times, then hits a back-fist and a big German suplex. Asuka with a Hip Attack for a close 2 count in the middle of the ring now.

Asuka goes to the top but Lynch talks trash from ringside. Belair takes advantage of the distraction and climbs up for the superplex. Asuka resists and Belair jumps back to the mat, but Asuka flies from the top with a missile dropkick. Belair kicks out at 2. Belair slams Asuka’s face into the top turnbuckle several times. Asuka fights off a KOD attempt and lands bad on her knee.

Asuka rolls to the floor, clutching her knee as Lynch taunts her from commentary. We get a replay of Asuka’s bad landing. Belair comes out and rolls Asuka back into the ring. Belair turns and has some words with Lynch now. Belair comes back in but Asuka hits the GTS for a close 2 count out of nowhere. Belair ducks a roundhouse kick but eats a back-fist. They tangle and Asuka goes for the Asuka Lock while Belair tries to get free.

Belair finally breaks free in the corner, then hits a Glam Slam in the middle of the ring. Asuka dodges the moonsault, then rolls Belair back into the Asuka Lock attempt, but it’s blocked and Belair hooks the pin to win.

Winner: Bianca Belair

– After the bell, Lynch immediately hits the ring and drops Asuka, then does the same to Belair with the Man-Handle Slam. Lynch exits the ring and talks trash as fans boo her.

– We see how Ezekiel defeated Chad Gable last week, and then accepted Kevin Owens’ challenge for Hell In a Cell.

The Mysterios and Ezekiel vs. Alpha Academy and Kevin Owens

We go back to the ring and out first comes The Mysterios – Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio. They hit the ring to pose as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Ezekiel is out. Out next comes Alpha Academy – Otis and Chad Gable. Kevin Owens is out last. Gable starts off with Rey, taking control and wrapping him up. Gable drops Rey with a shoulder but Rey tosses him and nails a big hurricanrana. Dominik tags in and works Gable over. Gable kicks Dominik and works him over, then hits a big belly-to-belly throw, and another slam for a 2 count.

Dominik fights Gable off, then hits a big arm drag. Owens tags in but Dominik send shim over the top rope. Otis is also in but he gets triple teamed. They daze Otis and a triple dropkick finally sends him to the floor. Dominik poses in the corner and wastes time, allowing Gable to come from behind and shove him to the floor to boos. The heels stand tall over Dominik at ringside while the others are also down. Gable launches Dominik into the barrier and then poses at ringside as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Owens has the Sharpshooter applied in the middle of the ring. More back and forth until Zeke and Gable unload on each other. Zeke runs wild and hits a high knee on Owens in the corner, then splashes for Gable and Owens in opposite corners. Zeke takes Gable out with a sit-out powerbomb for a 2 count but Otis makes the save. Dominik flies off the top with a crossbody but Otis catches him. Rey flies off the top and saves Dominik with a plancha to Otis.

Owens sends Dominik to the floor. Owens’ Pop-Up Powerbomb is blocked but Owens dodges 619, then accidentally superkicks Gable as Rey ducks. Rey and Dominik go on to hit a double 619 on Gable, then send him into the hands of Zeke. Ezekiel works Gable and ends up dropping him on his head with a twisting Brainbuster for the pin to win.

Winners: Ezekiel and The Mysterios

– After the match, Owens throws a fit at ringside, tearing up the announce table as the babyfaces celebrate in the ring. We go to replays. Owens leaves but comes back to tear up some papers and stuff on the announce table again.

– We see how Seth Rollins attacked Cody Rhodes last week.

– We go back to the ring and out comes Cody Rhodes to a pop. The pyro goes off as Rhodes poses on the stage, then heads to the ring. Rhodes hits the corner to pose as more pyro goes off. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and fans chant “Cody!” as he takes the mic in the ring. He talks about being a fan of Seth Rollins from the first day he saw him. His father, WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes, taught Rollins in WWE NXT and also saw what made him special. Dusty told Cody all about what made Rollins special. Rhodes goes on and says he was very nervous at WrestleMania 38 because after everything he’d done and everywhere he’d gone, he couldn’t return to WWE with a loss, and he didn’t. He returned at the top of his game, then they ran it back at WrestleMania Backlash, and he was the better man both times, and it’s driving Rollins mad. Rhodes goes on about Rollins being desperate, calling him an ego-maniac. Rhodes says this is part of what makes Rollins so dangerous. Rhodes says he will walk into the biggest challenge of his career on Sunday and he needs Seth to know, to hear him, to feel what he’s going to say – all the respect Cody has for Seth and all his self-control will be locked outside of the Cell. Rollins will be locked in the Cell with a man who wants to hurt him very badly… the music interrupts and out comes Rollins to his home state crowd.

Rhodes waits but Rollins isn’t coming out. We hear Rollins laughing and now he’s on the stairs in the crowd. Rollins says it’s really quite simple – he doesn’t like Cody. He doesn’t like Cody and doesn’t want him in WWE. Rollins tried to accept this new version of Cody after WrestleMania, but every week the pandering got worse and worse and worse and the “Cody!” chants got louder and louder, and all he hears in his sleep now is “Cody!” and he can’t stand it any longer.

Rollins says Cody left WWE six years ago because he wasn’t good enough and every day he was gone, he and his little friends tried to tear down what Rollins was building in WWE and when that didn’t turn out so well for Cody, he came running back as the prodigal son to fulfill his family legacy. Not on my watch, pal, Seth says. Rollins says Cody doesn’t get to be the conquering hero in his land, he doesn’t get to take a sledgehammer and try to take that throne from Rollins. Rollins will say it again – he doesn’t like Cody, doesn’t want him here, and in six days inside Hell In a Cell, he’s going to prey on Cody’s insecurities and not just change Cody, he will end Cody, and then they can all finally wake up from this American Nightmare. Rollins laughs some more as Cody looks on from the ring.

Rollins is dancing around on the stairs in the crowd now. Rhodes asks what is stopping him, three little ropes and a barrier? Cody goes on and challenges Seth to come to the ring. Rhodes drops the mic to a pop. Rollins marches down the stairs as fans cheer them on. Rollins stops at the barrier and doesn’t climb over. Rollins taunts Rhodes and says he will see him on Sunday. Rollins struts away, turns back and blows a kiss at Cody. Rhodes rushes out of the ring and hops over the barrier, then brawls with Rollins through the crowd. They brawl back to the ringside area and Rhodes tackles Rollins through the barrier, crashing them both through it to the announce table area.

The brawl continues at ringside as officials rush down to restore order. They break them apart but the brawl continues. Officials finally get Cody to the stage while keeping Rollins at ringside. Rhodes and Rollins play to the crowd to end the segment. But that’s not it. Rhodes runs back down the ramp from the backstage area, tackles Rollins at ringside and keeps the fight going. Fans chant “this is awesome!” as officials try to restore order. Rhodes is pushed back to the stage as Rollins yells at him from ringside. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see what just happened with Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

Alexa Bliss vs. Doudrop

We go back to the ring and out comes Alexa Bliss. Tonight’s Corona-sponsored video package looks back at various key moments from Bliss’ career. Bliss waits in the ring as Doudrop makes her way to the ring now, accompanied by Nikki A.S.H.

The bell rings and they go at it. Doudrop cuts Bliss off and flattens her with ease. Doudrop sends Bliss to the corner and splashes her, then pushes her to the mat. Doudrop grounds Bliss with a submission, rag-dolling her a bit. Bliss fights up and out but Doudrop easily drops her again for a 2 count. Doudrop stalks Bliss some. Bliss fights out of the corner but Doudrop knocks her back against the turnbuckles as Nikki cheers her on.

Bliss appears to be bleeding from her nose as Doudrop works her over in the corner. Bliss uses her speed and fights out, then sends Doudrop to the corner with a hurricanrana. Bliss keeps control and works on the knee to bring Doudrop down to her knees in the middle of the ring. Doudrop catches a kick and slams Bliss in the middle of the ring, but then misses a senton as Bliss rolls out of the way. Doudrop charges and knocks Bliss back to the mat with a headbutt.

Doudrop drags Bliss to the corner and tells Nikki to watch. Bliss avoids the big Vader Bomb from the corner by Doudrop. Bliss goes to the top for Twisted Bliss but Nikki distracts her from the apron. Bliss pauses and kicks Nikki off the apron. Bliss then re-positions and hits Twisted Bliss for the pin to defeat Doudrop.

Winner: Alexa Bliss

– After the match, Bliss stands tall as her music hits. We go to replays. Bliss exits with Lilly while Nikki joins a frustrated Doudrop in the ring.

– We see what happened last week with MVP defeating Bobby Lashley via count out, thanks to Omos, and Lashley applying The Hurt Lock to MVP. This win let MVP pick the stipulation for Omos vs. Lashley at WWE Hell In a Cell, and MVP picked a 2-on-1 Handicap Match with he and Omos vs. Lashley. We see MVP and Omos backstage talking now.

– We go back to the ring for another must see episode of MizTV as The Miz makes his way out. His guests tonight will be The Street Profits, Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford. Miz hits the ring to pose in the corner as some fans boo. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we see footage of Lacey Evans at NASCAR’s Coca-Cola 600 this past weekend. We go back to the ring and Miz welcomes us to MizTV. He plugs the most must-see event of the summer for next Monday after RAW, the season premiere of Miz & Mrs. This will be a double episode and to help him celebrate, he will be accompanied by his wife Maryse next week. Miz says they are going to celebrate like they only know how, they are going to… the music interrupts and out comes The Street Profits – Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. They strut to the ring as an annoyed Miz looks on.

Ford and Dawkins quickly take over the show and say Miz should be talking about Hell In a Cell instead of Miz & Mrs. They’re looking forward to Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins. They plug Hell In a Cell some more but then remember their manners that their mothers taught them, they acknowledge being rude to The Miz. They ask him his thoughts on Hell In a Cell but then do the “it doesn’t matter what you think!” gimmick. Miz tries to hush them but they just keep mocking him.

WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke comes running around the ring, apparently being chased. Akira Tozawa chases her in the ring now. Miz yells at Dana for interrupting. Tozawa takes the title from her but she decks him. T-BAR is also in the mix now as he takes Tozawa out with a big chokeslam. Tamina Snuka attacks Dana and they brawl in the corner. Ford superkicks T-BAR out of the ring. R-Truth and Apollo Crews go at it now in the ring. Crews drops Truth with a kick but Ford knocks Crews out with another kick. Tamina and Brooke are still going at it in another part of the ring. Dana counters but Tamina catches her with the Samoan Drop for the pin to win the title.

Winner and New WWE 24/7 Champion: Tamina Snuka

– After the bell, Tamina raises the title in the air as she’s announced the winner and her music starts. Tozawa is still down on the mat but he’s celebrating her win. Tamina helps Tozawa up and they celebrate together now. Tamina kisses Tozawa. Tozawa ends up back-sliding Tamina for the pin to win the title.

Winner and New WWE 24/7 Champion: Akira Tozawa

– After the bell, Tozawa runs away to the stage with the title. Tamina seethes from the ring, staring him down.

– We see how Veer Mahaan destroyed Mustafa Ali two weeks ago with The Miz as special referee. We also see how WWE United States Champion Theory took a post-match selfie of Ali in Veer’s submission.

Mustafa Ali vs. Ciampa

We go back to the ring and out comes WWE United States Champion Theory to a mixed reaction. He will be watching from ringside as Mustafa Ali takes on Ciampa. If Ali wins the match, he will earn a future title shot from Theory. Theory heads to ringside as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Ali wraps up his entrance as Ciampa stares him down. Theory is on commentary. Ciampa attacks and unloads on Ali in the corner. Ali charges but Ciampa drops him with a shoulder. They run the ropes some more and tangle. Ali kicks Ciampa from the apron and comes back in but Ciampa levels him with a flying knee. Ali kicks out at 2. Ciampa dominates Ali on the mat and applies a chinlock now.

Ali tries to fight up and out but Ciampa knees him in the gut. They go on and Ciampa runs over Ali with a big strike. Ciampa flies off the second rope with an elbow drop for 2. Ciampa continues to stomp on Ali while he’s down. Ciampa with a big gut shot in the corner, then a takedown to the mat. Ciampa tightens the hold now as the referee checks on Ali. Ali fights back up and out but Ciampa cuts him off. Ciampa sends Ali hard into the corner but Ali fights out and mounts some offense now.

Ali with a big kick to stop Ciampa from re-entering from the apron, sending him to the floor. Ali runs the ropes and leaps out, taking Ciampa out again on the floor. Ali climbs up in the corner but Theory hits the apron and yanks him off, sending him face-first into the edge of the apron. The referee calls the match for the disqualification.

Winner by DQ: Mustafa Ali

– After the bell, Theory takes off his jacket at ringside, grabs Ali’s face and talks some trash. Theory then launches Ali into the ring post. Fans chant “you suck!” as Theory kneels down in Ali’s face and says some might call a win by DQ a coward’s way out, but a win is a win, right? Theory says he is on another level, so why wait for Ali’s title shot, why don’t we do it right now? Fans boo as Theory gets ready and we go back to commercial.

WWE United States Title Match: Mustafa Ali vs. Theory

Back from the break and WWE United States Champion Theory is stomping away on Mustafa Ali while he’s down in the corner. The referee checks on Ali and asks if he wants to go ahead with the match, and he does. We get formal ring introductions from Mike Rome now.

The bell rings and Theory beats Ali back down in the corner. Theory with a big back-drop in the middle of the ring. Ali kicks out at 2. Theory slams Ali face-first into the top turnbuckle and he goes down. Theory grabs Ali’s face and taunts him, picking him up and launching him face-first into another turnbuckle. The referee checks on Ali.

Ali stuns Theory with a big shot. Ali then hits a huge tornado DDT from the corner. Ali looks to capitalize from the top but Theory crotches him and sends him down. Theory hits the ATL in the middle of the ring for the pin to retain.

Winner: Theory

– After the match, Theory stands tall with the title as fans boo him. Theory stands over Ali and takes a selfie, then exits the ring. Adam Pearce comes to the stage and tells Theory to check his text messages because WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon was so impressed with how Theory roped Ali into a match tonight, that he wants to see them in a fair fight this Sunday at WWE Hell In a Cell, with the title on the line. Ali is slow to recover but he likes the announcement.

– Riddle is walking backstage. He thanks fans for their kind words and support for Randy Orton. He says The Usos messed with the wrong dude and while Orton isn’t here tonight, that doesn’t mean The Bro came to RAW alone, and he will not get his vengeance alone. Shinsuke Nakamura appears with Riddle now. Nakamura sends a warning to The Usos and says he and Riddle are two men walking down the road with a common goal – to bleed The Bloodline dry. Riddle says they will be taking the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles and there’s nothing The Bloodline can do about it.

Championship Contender’s Match: Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. Riddle and Shinsuke Nakamura

We go back to the ring for this Championship Contender’s Match as Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos head out – Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso. They hit the ring and stand tall as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and The Usos wait in the ring as the music hits and out comes Riddle and Shinsuke Nakamura. They hit the ring as a “Bro!” chant breaks out. Jimmy starts off with Riddle and rocks him into the corner. Riddle dodges a shot and drops Jimmy with a kick. Riddle with a big gutwrench suplex after tagging Nakamura in. They double team Jimmy and Nakamura covers for 2. Jimmy rams Nakamura back into the corner and comes Jey for the double team. Jey charges but Nakamura nails a knee to the gut to bring him down. Nakamura drives knees on the mat now, then hits a sliding kick to the jaw.

Riddle and Nakamura take turns kicking Riddle in the corner. Riddle with a Fisherman’s suplex for a 2 count. Riddle grounds Jey with a headlock now. The Usos turn it around with a tag and a double team. Jey drops Riddle with a Samoan Drop and Jimmy covers for 2. Jimmy chokes Riddle with the middle rope but distracts the referee next, allowing Jey to connect with a cheap shot from the floor. Jimmy keeps Riddle down and tags Jey back in. The Usos grab Riddle and launch him with force into the turnbuckles. Riddle goes back down. Jey stomps on Riddle and uses the bottom rope to choke him again as fans boo.

The referee stays on Jey, allowing Jimmy to deck Riddle with a cheap shot from the floor for more boos. Jey keeps control of Riddle, launching him back-first into the turnbuckles once again. Jimmy tags back in and works Riddle over in the corner with chops and punches. Jimmy flies in with a splash but Riddle moves and Jimmy hits the ring post. Riddle crawls for the tag but jumps up to send Jey to the floor as he ran in. Nakamura tags in and nails Jimmy with a dropkick. Jey runs in but Nakamura takes him out, then unloads on Jimmy with kicks in the corner. Nakamura with Good Vibrations to Jimmy in the corner.

Nakamura kicks Jimmy some more and ties him up in the ropes, then hits the sliding German suplex. Nakamura brings it back in and hits a second rope flying kick. Jimmy kicks out just in time and Nakamura can’t believe it. Nakamura calls for the Kinshasa now but he has to stop and drop Jey on the apron. This allows Jimmy to drop Nakamura with a superkick. Jey goes to the top for the big Uso Splash on Nakamura but Riddle leaps at them just in time to break the pin up. We go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Jey is going at it with Riddle. Riddle unloads and kips-up. Riddle keeps control and hits a Bro-ton. Jey rolls to the apron but Riddle brings him back in with a second rope draping DDT but Jey blocks it with a back-drop, sending Riddle out. Nakamura tagged in but the referee didn’t see it. Jey runs to dive out but Nakamura cuts him off with a Kinshasa for a close 2 count.

Nakamura can’t believe it. Jimmy comes in but Nakamura rocks him. Jey superkicks Nakamura, sending him into a tag by Riddle. Riddle with Orton-style powerslams to Jey, then Jimmy. Riddle with the second rope draping DDT to Jey now for a big pop. Riddle plays to the crowd and drops down to the mat, calling for the RKO. Jey blocks the RKO, then superkicks Riddle in the face.

Jey jumps on Riddle’s back and uses the middle rope to choke him. The referee pulls Jey off, and Jimmy tries to take advantage of the distraction by hitting Riddle with his scooter. He jabs the scooter at Riddle but Riddle blocks the next attempt, and the referee sees it. The referee calls the match for the disqualification.

Winners by DQ: Riddle and Shinsuke Nakamura

– After the bell, Nakamura ends up attacking Jimmy at ringside but he gets dropped. The Usos go to the top of separate ring posts to hit the double splash on Riddle. Nakamura attacks Jimmy and takes him off the top. Riddle takes advantage of the distraction and jumps up top with Jey, then brings him back to the mat with a super RKO. Riddle and Nakamura stand tall together in the ring now as the music hits and we go to replays. The Usos regroup on the stage as Riddle and Nakamura yell at them from the ring.

– We see how The Judgment Day has dominated AJ Styles and Liv Morgan as of late.

Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley

We go back to the ring and out comes Liv Morgan to cheers. Liv poses on the apron and waves to fans as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and we see footage of Titus O’Neil at the Indy 500 this past weekend. We also see what happened between WWE United States Champion Theory and Mustafa Ali tonight. Kevin Patrick is backstage with Ali for an interview now. Ali says he’s hurting right now but all the pain he’s feeling, he will make sure it’s worth it as he’s been through hell and back to earn this opportunity. He doesn’t care what tricks Theory plays to put him down because he doesn’t stay down, he keeps getting back up. Ali goes on and promises he will not stay down and that he will leave his hometown of Chicago as the new WWE United States… Theory suddenly attacks Ali and drops him. Theory laughs at Ali, takes a selfie and walks off. The announcers go over the Hell In a Cell card. We go back to the ring and Morgan waits as The Judgment Day’s Rhea Ripley comes out. There’s no sign of WWE Hall of Famer Edge or Damian Priest.

Back from the break and the announcers are at ringside. Graves gives a speech on the true meaning of Memorial Day, then sends us to a video package that pays tribute to the fallen men and women who have served the United States. Fans chant “USA!” as we come back to the arena. We go back to the ring and Liv unloads to start but Ripley cuts her off. Liv ducks a clothesline but Ripley blocks the roll-up. Liv charges but Rhea drops her quickly with a big headbutt.

Ripley grabs Liv by her head and launches her across the ring. Liv ends up on Ripley’s back with a Sleeper attempt, but Ripley rams her into the turnbuckles, then back into the opposite turnbuckles. Liv is still hanging on with the Sleeper. Ripley finally drops back on the mat to break the hold. Liv kicks out at 2. Ripley slams Liv face-first into the mat and keeps control. Liv easily counters but Ripley shuts her down again.

More back and forth between the two but Ripley dominates again and works Liv over on the ropes. Liv sends Ripley through the ropes to the floor. Liv tries to baseball slide but it’s blocked. They tangle and Ripley catches the head scissors off the apron, then swings Liv head-first into the barrier. Ripley yells down at Liv and says she’s finished. We go back to commercial.

