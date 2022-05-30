Khan goes on an expletive-filled rant responding to Bischoff’s “CM Punk flop” claim

AEW President Tony Khan didn’t want to address MJF during the Double or Nothing media scrum after the show but he was in a feisty mood when it came to addressing Eric Bischoff.

Bischoff recently said that CM Punk has been a financial flop for All Elite Wrestling and a very worked-up Khan tore into Bischoff in an expletive-filled rant.

Calling Bischoff’s claim “f*cking bullshit” and the most “bullshit opinion” he has ever heard, the AEW President said that no other wrestler has ever come in and made a bigger financial difference in the history of AEW other than CM Punk.

Khan lauded Punk’s records in his nine-month stint with AEW, saying that they did record pay-per-view buys since he arrived plus not to mention the biggest debut with First Dance.

Khan also mentioned the “Friday night war” and how Punk’s match against Matt Sydal beat the Smackdown quarter hour in the demo rating when Smackdown aired on FS1.

“This f*cking guy he did the f*cking Friday night war, he did the First Dance, he’s done the record Double or Nothing, he did the record All Out in his debut, he was part of a record Full Gear in a great match with Eddie Kingston, he’s wrestled a bunch of f*cking young guys and a bunch of veterans in between there,” a fired-up Khan said as Punk sat next to him.

“Then he showed up and did the biggest program in terms of everything…TV, buys ever with MJF and then he did the god damn main event here,” he continued.

Khan continued ranting how Punk was the biggest financial-success story but the new AEW World champ cut him off, telling Khan they need to move on.

You can watch the clip below.