Jake Atlas arrested after domestic incident

AEW star Jake Atlas was recently arrested for domestic assault on his partner of several years.

Atlas was arrested on Monday, May 23 in Orlando, Florida and charged with misdemeanor battery (domestic assault) on his boyfriend, according to PWInsider. The police report notes that officers responded to a domestic violence call at the home of Atlas and his partner, at around 12:57am that night.

The report says Atlas was out drinking at Big Daddy’s Roadhouse the night before, May 22, and called his partner at 10pm ET to come pick him up. When his partner arrived and attempted to bring Atlas home, Atlas allegedly wanted his partner to stay at the establishment and drink with him. The victim said Atlas later wanted him to go back to another friend’s house to be intimate together, but Atlas, according to the victim, was upset that his partner was showing “half more attention” to her than Atlas, sparking a “verbal argument.”

The report says then Atlas “became physically aggressive” and charged at the victim, leading to another witness having to step in between them to prevent an attack. The witness convinced Atlas to come back to his place and “sleep it off” as Atlas was intoxicated. Atlas’ victim left the apartment but Atlas followed, continued to yell at him, even though he was walking away. Atlas again attempted to attack the victim and the witness again tried to stop it from happening, but this time the altercation left the victim with a scratch on his left forearm and his tank top torn.

The witness was finally able to separate Atlas from the victim, and get Atlas into a car. Atlas then exited the car and demanded to be brought back to his apartment to get his dog and leave. Once Atlas returned to the apartment, which he and the victim share, he refused to leave again, despite multiple opportunities to do so. That’s when the police were called.

The responding officer noted in his report that despite being given the chance to give his side of the story, Atlas only wanted to “speak badly” about the victim. The officer determined Atlas was the aggressor in the situation, and then placed him under arrest.

Atlas was released from jail later on May 23. He signed a no-contact order, agreeing to have no communication and to stay 500 feet away from the victim. He is scheduled to appear in an Orange County, Florida court room at 7:30am ET on Tuesday, June 28, where he will be officially arraigned.

After signing with WWE in October 2019, he was released on August 6, 2021, along with other budget cuts. After working for GCW and ROH, Atlas announced his retirement from pro wrestling due to mental health reasons. He then returned at the December 28, 2021 AEW Dark tapings, defeating Serpentico in his debut for the company. AEW President Tony Khan shook Atlas’ hand after that match, and then announced his signing on January 4 of this year. Atlas made his AEW TV debut on the January 7 edition of Rampage, losing his second AEW match to Adam Cole. Atlas suffered a torn ACL during that match, and underwent surgery in mid-February. There has been no official timetable for his return to action, but he stated in late March that the estimated recovery time was at 9 months, and that he was trying his best to “make a miracle happen” and return to the ring before that.

Atlas has not publicly commented on the domestic incident as of this writing, but we will keep you updated.