Athena comments on her AEW debut

Two former NXT stars made their AEW debut last night at Double or Nothing during the same segment.

It was Stokely Hathaway, the man formerly known as Malcolm Bivens, who came out first, aligning himself with TBS champion Jade Cargill and her Baddies – Red Velvet and Kiera Hogan.

But just as about the trio were about to triple team Anna Jay, Kris Statlander came out and then former NXT Women’s champion Athena, better known as Ember Moon, evened the odds. Athena got a huge pop from the crowd when she came out.

After the segment ended, both stars got the customary “is All Elite” graphics from AEW President Tony Khan, meaning that both have officially signed an AEW deal.

While Athena was released in November of last year from WWE, Stokely decided not to renew his deal and wanted out, citing unhappiness in NXT. WWE released him last month.

Athena commented…