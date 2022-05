Wardlow Destroys MJF, Wins AEW Contract at Double or Nothing

After about 10 powerbombs, Wardlow won his AEW contract and pinned MJF.

The match, highly anticpated, was the first match on the card. It featured a few interesting fan chants including “He Showed Up!”

MJF was carried out on a backboard with an upside down oxygeon mask badly placed over his face.