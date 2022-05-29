Tony Khan gets heat online for shots at WWE

AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan took a shot at WWE over the Money In the Bank venue change this week.

As noted, WWE announced this week that the July 2 Money In the Bank Premium Live Event will no longer be a stadium show as it has been moved from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, across town to the much smaller MGM Grand Garden Arena. You can click here for our original report, with details on ticket changes.

Allegiant has a listed capacity of 65,000, while the MGM Grand Garden Arena has a capacity of 17,000. WWE reportedly sold around 16,850 tickets for Money In the Bank at Allegiant Stadium as of May 6. Those original buyers were refunded after this week’s announcement, and given the first access to tickets for the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

In an update, Khan noted on Twitter how he had such a great day on Thursday of this week. Khan recalled how he traveled to Los Angeles for the “most fulfilling meeting of his life” with Warner Bros. Discovery higher-ups, and then had dinner with his dad, AEW lead investor and entrepreneur Shad Khan, and their guest, UFC President Dana White.

Khan bragged about informing White of the Money In the Bank venue change.

He wrote, “Yesterday: one of my favorite days, including -great visits with fans + media -a trip to LA for the most fulfilling meeting of my life with @wbd leadership -dinner with my Dad + Dana White, where I got to break the news to Dana about MITB moving to MGM…”

Khan then took another shot at WWE by saying they pulled a “genius move” trying to go against UFC in their home base during International Fight Week.

He added in the follow-up tweet, “Genius move trying to take on Dana and the UFC in Vegas during International Fight Week.”

Khan is referring to how Money In the Bank will still be going up against White and the UFC. The UFC 276 pay-per-view will also be held in Vegas that night at the T-Mobile Arena, which is just a half mile from the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Another fan responded to Khan and wrote, “Still sold 17000 tickets. Someone is afraid of competing.”

Khan responded, “Good plan selling 17k seats to a 12k seat arena.”

While Khan has his supporters, these latest comments seem to have brought him the most heat, which is saying a lot after he’s made some pretty interesting comments about WWE in the last few years.