Samoa Joe also misses AEW Fan Fest due to “miscommunication”

ROH TV champion Samoa Joe also missed his Fan Fest session at Mandalay Bay yesterday in what is being described as a “miscommunication.”

Social media posts by fans in attendance pointed out that Joe was nowhere to be seen for his part in the Fan Fest, adding to the confusion after the MJF no-show.

But it turns out that Joe was apparently double booked at the same time as he was scheduled to be doing something else in a different location, with AEW management simply saying it was a miscommunication and Joe didn’t no-show on purpose or due to an agenda.

Joe is scheduled to take on Adam Cole tonight in the final match of the men’s Owen Hart Foundation tournament.