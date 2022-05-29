Photo: MITB Mobile Billboards in Las Vegas, AJ Lee to be on Renee Paquette’s podcast

May 29, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

AJ Mendez will be the guest on an upcoming episode of Renee Paquette’s podcast. Paquette posted to Twitter with a photo of the former AJ Lee recording an episode with her, as you can see below.

Mendez is an executive producer and member of the commentary team for WOW – Women of Wrestling. She also co-wrote the upcoming Blade of the 47 Ronin alongside John Swetman and Aimee. The film is set to release as a Netflix original this year.

WWE MITB mobile billboards are driving around T-Mobile Arena area, where just happens AEW Double or Nothing ppv is live tonight.

