Page vs. Punk main event won’t start until NBA game is over

Fans could be in for a very long night tonight as Tony Khan has already claimed that the Hangman Page vs CM Punk match will not start until the game seven between Miami Heat and Boston Celtics finishes.

The game starts at 8:30PM ET and could go into over time if needed.

“We have a contingency plan because first of all, we’ll get started with the live pay-per-view broadcast probably just before that game would tip off but I don’t care if it goes long, even if it went to overtime, I’m planning ahead,” Khan said during an appearance on the AEW Unrestricted podcast.

“I promise Hangman Page vs. CM Punk for the world championship…they’re not going to go to the ring until after game seven,” he added.

Khan brought up a similar tactic which boxing promoter Bob Arum used 10 years ago when he delayed the start of Pacquiao vs Bradley until the NBA game ended.

Khan said that this time around, the pay-per-view will not have a time limit and they can go over by whatever they want and they will have the option to add more matches to fill in the gap if needed.