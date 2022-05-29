Notes on The Rock’s daughter, Madison Rayne, Ric Flair, and Rey Mysterio

May 29, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

– It appears The Rock’s daughter will have a new ring name. On Twitter, the 20-year-old Simone Johnson has changed her account name to “AvaRaineWWE.” WWE filed a trademark for the name “Ava Raine” on May 13th, reports Wrestling Observer.

Madison Rayne has been booked by the Wrestling Entertainment Series

– Unmasked Rey Mysterio at Charlotte Flair And Andrade’s Wedding Friday, along with Ric Flair

