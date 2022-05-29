Notes on The Rock’s daughter, Madison Rayne, Ric Flair, and Rey Mysterio

– It appears The Rock’s daughter will have a new ring name. On Twitter, the 20-year-old Simone Johnson has changed her account name to “AvaRaineWWE.” WWE filed a trademark for the name “Ava Raine” on May 13th, reports Wrestling Observer.

– Madison Rayne has been booked by the Wrestling Entertainment Series

@MadisonRayne will team up with @TenilleDashwood to compete for the first ever WES Women’s World Tag Team Championship!! PRE-ORDER YOUR PPV NOW EXCLUSIVELY ON @FiteTV !! #WESNottingham #WES pic.twitter.com/Rm1XMgiC7u — Wrestling Entertainment Series (@wesofficialtv) May 29, 2022

– Unmasked Rey Mysterio at Charlotte Flair And Andrade’s Wedding Friday, along with Ric Flair…