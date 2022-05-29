Matt Cardona injured at GCW Downward Spiral event

Matt Cardona suffered an arm injury at last night’s GCW Downward Spiral show. Cardona posted to Twitter after last night’s show, where he faced Blake Christian, to note that he was injured during the bout. He later noted that he believes he tore his bicep.

Carona, who also competed at Wrestling Revolver yesterday where he lost the Impact Digital Media Championship to Rich Swann, is scheduled to defend the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship against Nick Aldis at NWA Alwayz Ready in a couple of weeks.