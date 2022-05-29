Jericho on why he doesn’t work ‘nostalgia hour’ matches in AEW

Chris Jericho doesn’t want AEW to turn into nostalgia hour, and explained why he doesn’t work feuds with most of the veterans in the company. Jericho appeared on the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy and talked about how he doesn’t want to work nostalgia matches against the likes of Hardy and others, noting he’s there to work with younger talents and help build them up.

Explaining why he hasn’t worked feuds with veteran talents like Hardy, Jericho said (per Fightful), “We always revamped ourselves and evolved. And that’s the other thing; when Matt came in, it’s like we did our promo, which led to this match but we never have to wrestle each other. Right? You know, we’ve done that before.”

He continued, “The key to us staying at a certain level is working with younger guys because it elevates them and elevates us, too. All my programs here in AEW have been with younger guys. I could work with Matt, I could work with Christian, we don’t have to. We’ve done that before. This is not f***ing nostalgia hour. This is continuing to strive to evolve and build and make new stars and that’s why I remember calling [Matt Hardy]. I was at Downtown Disney [Disney Springs], calling you. I said, ‘Dude, you have to come here. This is where you need to be. We need guys like you to help build our younger stars,’ and he’s done a great job of that wherever he’s been.”