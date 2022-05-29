Double or Nothing 2022 live on pay-per-view tonight

Live from the sold out T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, AEW presents Double or Nothing 2022 on pay-per-view. The full card is as follows:

“Hangman” Adam Page vs CM Punk for the AEW World title; Thunder Rosa vs Serena Deeb for the AEW Women’s title; Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus vs Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs vs Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland in a three-way tag team match for the AEW Tag Team titles; Jade Cargill vs Anna Jay for the AEW TBS title; Samoa Joe vs Adam Cole in the Owen Hart Foundation men’s tournament final; Britt Baker vs Ruby Soho in the Owen Hart Foundation women’s tournament final; The Hardys vs The Young Bucks; MJF vs Wardlow; Chris Jericho, Matt Menard, Angelo Parker, Daniel Garcia, and Jake Hager vs Eddie Kingston, Santana, Ortiz, Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley in an Anarchy in the Arena match; The House of Black vs Death Triangle in a six-man tag match; Scorpio Sky, Ethan Page, and Paige VanZant vs Sammy Guevara, Frankie Kazarian, and Tay Conti in a mixed six-person tag match; Kyle O’Reilly vs Darby Allin; and Hook and Danhausen vs Tony Nese and Mark Sterling in the Buy-In match.

Double or Nothing kicks off at 8PM ET with the Buy-In at 7PM ET. It’s available on traditional pay-per-view as well as on Bleacher Report and FITE.TV for international fans.