CM Punk mocks WWE moving Money in the Bank to smaller venue

WWE WrestleMania VII, back in 1991, moved from the Coliseum in Los Angeles to an arena much smaller. The reason given to the press was a “bomb threat” due to the political nature of the Sgt. Slaughter character. It has long since been believed that the move was due to low interest in terms of filling the stadium. Conversely, a year later, WrestleMania VIII was in a stadium with a card not all that far from the WrestleMania VII card which featured Hulk Hogan versus Sgt. Slaughter and Randy Savage versus the Ultimate Warrior. The WrestleMania VIII card featured Hulk Hogan versus Sid with the return of the Ultimate Warrior, Ric Flair versus Randy Savage in the main events.

Well, WWE’s push to put their PPV events in stadiums started and ended with Money in the Bank. Their “Big 4″ have started playing major stadiums (Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, Summerslam, Survivor Series” but clearly the market isn’t quite there for the secondary PPV’s, PLE, fill it up unledded, to draw a big enough crowd.

CM Punk posted this: