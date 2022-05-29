AEW Double or Nothing 2022 Coverage

The Buy-In:

The Buy-In opens with a video package for the feud between the AEW World Champion, Adam Page, and the number one contender, CM Punk.

Up next, a video package for the feud between the AEW Women’s World Champion, Thunder Rosa, and the number one contender, Serena Deeb.

After, a video package for the feud between MJF and Wardlow airs.

Then, a video package for the feud between the AEW TBS Champion, Jade Cargill, and the number one contender, Anna Jay.

The fifth video package is for the feud between The Jericho Appreciation Society and the group of Eddie Kingston, Santana, Ortiz, and The Blackpool Combat Club.

The next video package is for the finals of the Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, which will be Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. vs. Ruby Soho

—

Live in the arena, Excalibur and Tony Schiavone run down the card for tonight’s event.

—

Up Next, a video package airs for the feud between Death Triangle and The House of Black.

—

The Acclaimed and The Gunn Club make their way to the stage, and Max Caster raps for the crowd.

—

Eddie Kingston cuts a promo. He says he is scared of what he is going to do to Chris Jericho tonight, because he has hurt people all his life. Kingston says Jericho is bringing a demon back and says he can’t stand Jericho. Kingston says he is going back to what is comfortable, and what is comfortable is burying Jericho in the ground.

—

The video package for the Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Final airs, which will be contested between Adam Cole and Samoa Joe.

—

Taz has joined the commentary team for The Buy-In match.



Tag Team Match: Hook and Danhausen vs. Tony Nese and Smart Mark Sterling

Hook and Nese start the match, and Hook immediately drops Nese to the mat. Nese ducks to the floor and Sterling goes with him. Hook backs into the corner and Danhausen tags in. Danhausen applies a headlock, but Nese drops him with a shoulder tackle. Nese goes for an elbow drop, but Danhausen dodges it. Nese charges into the corner, but Danhausen dodges it and tries to curse Nese. Nese chases Danhausen into the corner, but Danhausen drops him with a hurricanrana. Sterling tries to come in the ring, but Danhausen curses him. Nese takes Danhausen back down and delivers a few shots. Sterling tags in and stomps Danhausen in the corner, and then tags Nese back in. Nese slams Danhausen into the corner and tags Sterling back in. Sterling drops Danhausen with a suplex and goes for a leg-drop, but Danhausen dodges it. Nese tags back in and knocks Hook to the floor. Danhausen comes back with a throw to Nese and tags Hook in. Nese goes for the tag, but Sterling drops down. Hook throws Nese to the mat and clotheslines him in the corner, Hook throws Nese again, but Sterling pats Nese on the back and it is counted as a tag. Hook tosses Sterling across the ring and throws Nese to the floor. Hook slams Sterling to the mat and goes for the Redrum, but Danhausen wants the tag. Hook tags him in and Danhausen stands on Sterling’s chest and gets the pin fall.

Winners: Hook and Danhausen

—

The video package for the feud between Adam Page and CM Punk airs again.

—

Jim Ross joins the commentary team as The Buy-In comes to a close.

—

Double or Nothing



Singles Match: MJF vs. Wardlow

If MJF wins, Wardlow can never sign with AEW. If Wardlow wins, he is free from his contract with MJF and can sign with AEW.

MJF ducks to the floor as soon as the bell rings. MJF comes back in, but Wardlow goes after him and he ducks back to the floor. MJF comes back in, but Wardlow immediately goes for the Powerbomb Symphony. MJF bites Wardlow’s face to break it up. Wardlow comes back and MJF runs the ropes. MJF goes for a leap-frog, but Wardlow catches him and goes for the Powerbomb Symphony. MJF rolls through and gets a roll-up for two, and then feigns a knee injury. MJF grabs the Dynamite Diamond Ring and puts it on, but the referee is watching him do it and takes it away. Wardlow stands behind MJF, but MJF extends his hand for a handshake and says he will double his pay. Wardlow accepts the handshake, but doesn’t let go of MJF’s hand when he tries to leave. Wardlow smiles at MJF and kicks him in the midsection. Wardlow begins the Powerbomb Symphony and hits five powerbombs. Wardlow stands on MJF’s chest for the cover, but walks away at the two count. Wardlow begins the Powerbomb Symphony again, and hits five more power bombs. Wardlow stands on MJF’s chest and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Wardlow

-After the match, Tony Schiavone joins Wardlow on the stage and informs him that he is now All Elite, and the All Elite graphic appears on the big screens behind them.

—

Caprice Coleman joins the commentary team for the next match.



Tag Team Match: The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) (w/Brandon Cutler) vs. The Hardys (Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy)

Both Matts start the match. They lock up and MH applies a wrist-lock. MJ comes back with a dropkick and they lock up again. MJ sends MH to the corner and trips him up. MH comes back with a trip of his own, and neither Matt gains the advantage. MJ applies a waist-lock, but MH backs him into the corner and delivers a back elbow. Jeff tags in, but MJ gets free and tags in Nick. They lock up and Jeff applies a side-headlock and drops Nick with a shoulder tackle. Nick comes back with a side-headlock and a shoulder tackle of his own. Jeff trips Nick up and drops him with a few back elbow shots. Nick goes to the floor and The Hardys pose in the ring. Nick comes back in and trips, and then The Hardys clothesline him to the floor. MJ comes in, but The Hardys double-team him as well. MH is legal again, and Nick gets back in the ring. Nick backs to the floor and shoves Cutler because the crowd was chanting for him. Nick gets back in the ring and slaps MH in the face. MJ tags in, but MH takes him down with a shot and a suplex. Jeff tags in and The Hardys slam Nick on MJ. The Hardys go for Poetry in Motion in the corner on MJ, but Nick pulls MJ out of the way and kicks Jeff in the face. The Bucks send The Hardys to the floor, and then Nick rolls Jeff back into the ring.

MJ stomps on Jeff and slams him into the turnbuckle. Nick tags in and sentons onto Jeff as MJ drops a leg. Nick stomps on Jeff’s face and slams him into the corner. MJ tags in, but Jeff comes back and drops The Bucks with a double clothesline. Jeff goes for the tag, but Cutler knocks MH off the apron. Nick stomps on Jeff and goes for Whisper in the Wind, but Jeff dodges it. Jeff hits it himself and tags in MH. MH drops MJ with shots and sends him to the floor, and then slams Nick’s face into the turnbuckle repeatedly. MJ comes back, but MH does the same to him, and then does it to Cutler as well. MH drops Nick with the Side Effect and goes for the cover, but Nick kicks out. MH goes for the Twist of Fate, but Nick shoves him away and MJ sends MH to the floor. Nick kicks MH in the face and plants Jeff with a face-buster. Nick goes for a springboard on MH, but MH drops him on the floor. MJ takes out MH, and then Jeff takes out MJ. Nick comes back with a superkick to Jeff and then goes up top as MJ grabs The Hardys. Nick flips off the top rope and takes The Hardys down on the floor.

Nick rolls MH back into the ring and delivers right hands. Nick drops MH with a running knee strike and tags MJ in. The Bucks hit Risky Business on MH and MJ goes for the cover, but MH kicks out. MH backs MJ into the corner and causes Nick to hit a knee strike on MJ. MH causes Nick to superkick Cutler, and then drops Nick with a back-body drop on the floor. MH slams MJ with the Side Effect on the apron and Jeff tags in. The Hardys hit Poetry in Motion in the corner, but MJ comes back and catapults MH into Jeff. Nick comes back with a stomp to MH, and MJ grabs Jeff. Jeff counters with a jaw-breaker on the top and goes for the Swanton. MJ dodges it and hits the Twist of Fate on Jeff. Nick hits the Swanton on Jeff and MJ goes for the cover, but Jeff kicks out. The Bucks go for the BTE Trigger, but Jeff dodges it. The come back with a double superkick to Jeff, and then one to MH as well. The Hardys get to their knees, and The Bucks delivers a series of rapid fire superkicks. MH spits at The Bucks, and they lay both Hardys out with double superkicks. The Bucks go for covers, but The Hardys kick out.