Updates on Monday’s WWE Raw

WWE has announced new segments and a new match for Monday’s RAW from the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, which will be the final red brand show before WWE Hell In a Cell.

RAW will feature Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. Riddle and Shinsuke Nakamura in a Championship Contender’s match. Riddle and Nakamura will be named the new #1 contenders for a title shot if they can get the win on RAW.

This week’s SmackDown saw The Usos celebrate their big title unification win over RK-Bro last week, and brag about how The Bloodline took our Riddle and Randy Orton. Nakamura interrupted and said he and his friend wanted to challenge for the titles. He then introduced Riddle as his friend, and a brawl broke out between the two teams. Riddle and Nakamura ended up getting the best of The Usos, forcing them to retreat up the ramp. WWE later announced the Championship Contender’s match for SmackDown.

WWE also announced that Cody Rhodes will be on Monday’s show to address the latest attack by Seth Rollins. This week’s RAW saw Rollins attack Rhodes during his match with The Miz, which caused the disqualification. Miz and Rollins then attacked Rhodes at ringside.

Finally, WWE has added a contract signing to Monday’s RAW line-up. The signing will be for the MVP and Omos vs. Bobby Lashley 2-on-1 Handicap Match at Hell In a Cell.

Below is the updated line-up for Monday’s Hell In a Cell go-home edition of RAW:

* RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Asuka in a non-title match

* Lacey Evans returns to RAW and makes her in-ring return

* Contract signing for Omos and MVP vs. Bobby Lashley 2-on-1 Handicap Match at Hell In a Cell

* Cody Rhodes responds to the latest attack by Seth Rollins

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. Riddle and Shinsuke Nakamura in a Championship Contender’s match