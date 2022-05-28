Thunder Rosa joins Busted Open as co-host on Fridays

Current AEW Women’s champion Thunder Rosa has joined Busted Open on SiriusXM and will be co-hosting an hour of the show every Friday from 11AM to Noon ET.

Rosa’s first show will be next week, June 3, and she will be joined by hosts Dave LaGreca and Mark Henry. The announcement was made yesterday.

“I’m super excited about this next chapter in my career. It is important to have diversity and bring a different flavor a new voices to professional wrestling,” Rosa tweeted after the announcement. “Agárrense [brace yourselves] cause this is going to be fun!”

Busted Open airs Monday to Saturday from 9AM to Noon ET on SiriusXM Fight Nation (channel 156 on SiriusXM radios and the SXM App), bringing the latest news, analysis and interviews with top stars from the world of professional wrestling.