Suggestion for a new WWE title, Moss returning to TV, and ticket sales strong for Clash at the Castle

– According to Dave Meltzer, just over 40,000 Clash at the Castle tickets were sold in the first week. 30,000 were bought during the two pre-sales and then 10,000 on the first day of general sale. WWE are reportedly very happy with ticket sales for the event as this show ‘will do the largest non-WrestleMania gate in the history of pro wrestling and actually beat most WrestleManias for that matter.’

– Reports have suggested that Madcap Moss’ injury angle was done so that WWE Creative could come up with a new gimmick for him. Moss has revealed on Instagram that he will be returning next week on Smackdown and Happy Corbin will see a side of him he has never seen before.

– While speaking on Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray suggested that the company should introduce a “workhorse” title that would be defended on Raw and Smackdown every week. He said “Maybe they should [get rid of the US and IC Title], but I would love to see them do what I’ve been talking about for a while now – the Ironhorse, Ironman, Ironwoman Championship – a wrestler that wrestles every single week on Raw and SmackDown. Back in the day when I originally thought of this, I said wrestle on Raw, NXT and SmackDown. Obviously, NXT now being a definitive developmental brand, I’ll take NXT out of the equation. I want to see this person wrestle on Raw and SmackDown.”

