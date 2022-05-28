Stephanie McMahon not returning “anytime soon” and unlikely to return as Chief Brand Officer

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reported in his latest edition of the newsletter that Stephanie McMahon is not returning anytime soon and when – or if – she does, returning as Chief Brand Officer is highly unlikely.

WWE is already on the hunt for a new Marketing and Brand Director to fill in the gaps while WWE President Nick Khan takes over her role temporarily. Stephanie wrote that she would be returning eventually but never gave any indication on when that might happen.

While McMahon has indeed taken a leave of absence to take care of her family, it is noted that there are other reasons for her departure, and those other reasons are a closely-guarded secret that have not gone out yet. Stephanie and Triple H went through a hard period over the past six months with his cardiac issues and while Triple H has resumed working in his office full time, his position of power is no longer the same as before.

WWE held an employee meeting at HQ this week and employees were once again told that McMahon left to take care of her family and more recruiting will be done to cover for her.