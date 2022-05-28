Spoilers for next week’s AEW Dark

AEW taped several more matches for AEW Dark after tonight’s Rampage, and the full results are online. You can see the full spoilers below, per Fightful:

* John Silver, Evil Uno, & 10 defeated Peter Avalon, Serpentico, & Ryan Nemeth

* Darby Allin defeated Brandon Culter

* Anna Jay defeated a local talent

* House of Black defeated three local talents

* Riho, Skye Blue, & Yuka Sakazaki defeated Nyla Rose, Emi Sakura, & Diamante

* Death Triangle defeated The Factory (QT Marshall, Aaron Solo, Nick Comoroto)

* Mercedes Martinez defeated a local talent

* The Butcher and The Blade (w/ The Bunny) defeated local talents

* Anthony Ogogo defeated Carly Bravo

* Jamie Hayter defeated a local talent

* Johnny Elite defeated Marq Quen

