Ruby Soho comments on Sasha Banks & Naomi’s WWE Walkout

Ruby Soho is the latest wrestling star to share her thoughts on Sasha Banks and Naomi’s walkout of WWE. Soho, who worked with the two in WWE and counts them as friends, spoke with CBS Sports for a new interview and was asked about the ongoing situation. You can check out the highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On Banks and Naomi’s walkout: “I’m a very firm believer in everybody’s career and everybody’s experiences are different. No matter what company you work for, no matter who you are or what level you feel like you’re on or what level people portray you to be on, I feel like everyone’s experiences are different. I have for a long time considered Sasha and Naomi to be friends of mine. If that in the moment and in their heart of hearts is what they felt like they needed to do, then I can only understand from an outside perspective because you never know with that kind of stuff. You never know what they’re experiencing, what their journey is like to that point, and why they felt like they needed to do what they needed to do.

“But at the end of the day, you can only just try and see them for who they are as people. And I adore them. So whatever they felt like they needed to do, I understand. Everybody handles things differently. Everybody has different experiences. So until you’re in the shoes of that person, you can’t always say what you would do. It’s definitely one of those things where I’m glad that they did what was best for them and what they felt was right at the time. I’m always for people standing up for themselves regardless of the circumstances. So if that’s what they felt like they needed to do. 100%.”

On her friendships in WWE: “I adore my friends. Honestly. Those girls in that locker room I have lifelong friendships with. I will continue to carry that with me in my heart for the rest of my life.”