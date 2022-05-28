Paige VanZant to make AEW in-ring debut at Double or Nothing

MMA star Paige VanZant will be making her AEW in-ring debut tomorrow night at Double or Nothing as she teams up with Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page to take on Sammy Guevara, Tay Conti, and Frankie Kazarian in a trios match.

The match, although never announced, was originally scheduled to be a mixed tag team match with the MMA star and Page vs Guevara and Conti but it was changed to a six-person match instead. There is a stipulation in the match though as if Guevara, Conti, and Kazarian lose, then the men in the team cannot challenge for the TNT title while Sky holds the title.

VanZant dropped off from AEW television for the past several weeks and was said to be training for an upcoming fight for Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. She signed with AEW earlier this year and was involved in an angle with Brandi Rhodes before Rhodes left the company with her husband in February. She had been positing videos doing wrestling training on social media.

This trios match is the 12th match on the Double or Nothing card.