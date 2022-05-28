Notes on Triple H, Matt Hardy, Dexter Lumis, Savannah Evans, and more

– Impact stars Savannah Evans and Jordynne Grace both filmed roles for Starz show Heels (season 2) this week in Georgia. AEW star Serena Deeb also filmed a role for the series this week.

– Former WWE head writer Road Dogg has revealed that Dexter Lumis (a.k.a Samuel Shaw) might have been released since age wasn’t on his side.

– While speaking on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, Matt Hardy revealed that Triple H pitched the idea of him leading a group on NXT using his Broken gimmick.

He said “Triple H, he called me afterward. He tried to work out deals with me doing stuff in NXT and it’s so funny, because this shows how much Vince wanted me as a producer. He said, ‘Well, we can pay you X amount of money if you do this NXT thing. But we can like double this almost if you do NXT, and I’ll put you with a group of guys. So you don’t have to do all the work, being an older guy, you’re like the leader of the group, and then you can also still go to TVs, you know, Raw and SmackDown, and then you can still do those and start being a coach because that’s really what Vince wants to see you as, is a producer.’”

(Follow GERWECK.NET on Twitter @gerweck or e-mail myself, Steve Gerweck with any news, updates, and/or corrections. Feel free to visit our T-shirt store via Pro Wrestling Tees)