Notes on Tony Schiavone, David Crockett, and Michelle McCool

– In an appearance on The Wives of Wrestling podcast (via Wrestling Inc, Michelle McCool revealed that she was once questioned by the police about murdering The Undertaker, her husband. The police came to her after a 911 call made the accusation. Here are highlights:

On police questioning her about killing The Undertaker: “I had three cops follow me in the neighborhood one time because a 911 call said that I’d killed my husband with a sledgehammer. Ironically enough, it was the WrestleMania after he wrestled Triple H. Yes, I was sitting there talking, and I’m like one of those people if I’m telling the truth, I feel guilty, like I feel like I’m lying if I’m in a pressure situation. I’m coming through the neighborhood, guarded gates, you know, and I’m talking to a girlfriend and I was like, ‘Dang, there’s a cop behind me but I wasn’t speeding. So I pull into the house and I’m like, ‘Crap, there’s three cops.’ I’m like, ‘What is going on?’ they’re like, ‘Ma’am, is your husband home? ‘Yeah, can you tell me what’s going on?’ They’re like, ‘No, We just need to make sure your husband’s home.’ I’m like, ‘What is going on?’ As we’re walking into the garage, you know, my heart’s pounding. I’m thinking the worst, obviously. So I go in the garage and I kid you not, he’s coming out of a shower in the furthest place in the house. I’m just yelling at him, ‘Babe, babe, babe!’ We finally get to the back of the house, he walks out in his towel, there’s three cops behind me and he’s like, ‘What is going on?’ They finally told me. Somebody called 911, said I had killed him with a sledgehammer. They even let us listen to the call. I’m like, ‘People!’” We had people show up to our house while we were having family dinner. I was like, ‘Come on!’ We had to literally tell our family, ‘If something happens to any of us, we would let you know. Just don’t listen to anyone else.’”

On The Undertaker being retired: “It’s nice. I mean, he’s — y’all know, he’s retired like the last 15 years, I think. Long ago, Fit Finlay gave him the nickname Santa Claus because he would come out once a year. So it wasn’t like he was on the road … He wasn’t on the road, like, all the time. So I’ve been really fortunate with our kiddos that he’s been here to be dad, and it’s so fun to watch. If he’s truly home for good, which I do believe this time he is, it’s nice. I mean, there’s times when I’m like, ‘Don’t you have somewhere to go?’ Ya’ll know [laughs]. A couple of days? But no, it’s nice having him here!”