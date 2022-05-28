Mixed Trios match set for AEW Double or Nothing with stipulation

A six-person mixed tag team match with a stipulation has been added to the AEW Double Or Nothing card for Sunday.

As noted, last night’s AEW Rampage go-home show saw Dan Lambert and Ethan Page present AEW TNT Champion Scorpio Sky with a new title belt, which pays tribute to the late Kobe Bryant of the NBA’s Los Angeles Lakers. The new belt was needed after Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti recently destroyed Sky’s original. You can click here for photos and video of the new belt.

In an update, Rampage also featured Sky and Page accepting the challenge for a Mixed Trios match at Double Or Nothing, teaming with Paige VanZant to take on Guevara, Conti and Frankie Kazarian.

Kazarian then added a stipulation to the match – if Sky’s team wins, Kazarian and Guevara can never challenge for the AEW TNT Title again. Sky also said they will be done with each other after Sunday’s match. You can see promos from Sky and Page below.

Double Or Nothing will mark the pro wrestling in-ring debut for VanZant.

On a related note, Kyle O’Reilly vs. Darby Allin was confirmed for Double Or Nothing last night.

The 2022 AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view will air this Sunday from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Below is the updated announced line-up with Rampage clips:

AEW World Title Match

CM Punk vs. “Hangman” Adam Page (c)

AEW Women’s World Title Match

Serena Deeb vs. Thunder Rosa (c)

AEW World Tag Team Titles Triple Threat

Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland vs. Powerhouse Hobbs and FTW Champion Ricky Starks vs. Jurassic Express (c)

AEW TBS Title Match

Anna Jay vs. Jade Cargill (c)

The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Finals

Adam Cole vs. ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe

The Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Finals

Britt Baker vs. Ruby Soho

Anarchy In The Arena Match

The Jericho Appreciation Society (Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Daniel Garcia, Angelo Parker, Matt Menard) vs. Eddie Kingston, Santana, Ortiz, Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson

Trios Match

House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, Buddy Matthews) vs. Death Triangle (PAC, Penta Oscuro, Rey Fenix)

Mixed Trios Match

Sammy Guevara, Frankie Kazarian and Tay Conti vs. AEW TNT Champion Scorpio Sky, Ethan Page and Paige VanZant

If Sky’s team wins, Guevara and Kazarian can no longer challenge for the TNT Title.

Wardlow vs. MJF

If Wardlow wins, he will be granted his release from his contract with MJF. If MJF wins, Wardlow will be permanently banned from signing with AEW.

The Hardys vs. The Young Bucks

Kyle O’Reilly vs. Darby Allin

The Buy-In Pre-show

Hook and Danhausen vs. Tony Nese and Mark Sterling