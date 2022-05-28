Lance Anoa’i signs with Major League Wrestling

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced the signing of Lance Anoa’i.

A third generation wrestler, Anoa’i is part of storied Anoa’i/Fatu family. The grandson of the great Afa the Wild Samoan and having a legendary father in Samu of the Samoan SWAT Team and Headshrinkers, Lance Anoa’i was destined for a career in the ring.

Anoa’i will next compete in MLW June 23rd as the league returns to New York City for the first time in 3 years for Battle Riot IV. Grab your tickets at http://www.MLWNYC.com and Eventbrite.

“I have been in the industry my entire life, but as a performer pushing 13 years, to actually sit here and officially say I have signed my first professional wrestling contract is a blessing,” said Lance Anoa’i. “I remember as a kid I would go to MLW shows with my father and uncle. Then few years ago having the opportunity to share the MLW ring with my father. Fast forward to now, officially signing, and being a part of the new era Samoan SWAT Team with my family! I am excited and super pumped to be apart of a tremendous roster. It’s only the beginning!”

Lance made his MLW debut in 2018 in the Battle Riot and recently returned to the league as part of the Samoan SWAT Team alongside Jacob Fatu and Juicy Finau.

“Lance’s father and grandfather graciously opened the door for me into this sport back in 1997 and it feels like yesterday that I was watching a pre-school Lance running the ropes and moonsaulting off the top rope before doors open and you just knew he was going to be a player,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer. “I am delighted to now have the opportunity to showcase one of the best natural athletes I’ve seen and look forward to Lance lighting it up in the ring for years to come.