Gangrel shows up at AEW Rampage

Gangrel made his second AEW appearance last night during a live Rampage, coming out with The Young Bucks who dressed up as The Hardy Boys to troll the crowd. Brandon Cutler also dressed as Lita.

The Bucks wrestled Taylor Rust and Jon Cruz and after winning the match, they turned on Gangrel. That prompted the real Matt and Jeff Hardy to come out to save the day. Both teams meet tomorrow night at Double or Nothing.

The former leader of The Brood also made a surprise appearance in late 2020 when he showed up in the Elite Deletion cinematic match with Matt Hardy defeating Sammy Guevara.

In August of last year, Gangrel claimed that Edge’s Brood entrance at SummerSlam cost him an appearance on Dynamite as he was booked for a show to do his usual entrance. With Edge bringing it back before, AEW nixed the idea and his appearance was canceled.