5/28/22 AEW Dark Results

May 28, 2022 - by Michael Riba

Excalibur and Taz are on commentary from Las Vegas, Nevada.

  1. Darby Allin defeated Brandon Cutler
  2. Anna Jay defeated Sandra Moore
  3. Trios Tag Team Match
    The House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews) defeated Adriel Noctis, Gregory Sharpe, and Matt Brannigan
  4. Trios Tag Team Match
    Riho, Skye Blue, and Yuka Sakazaki defeated Diamante, Emi Sakura, and Nyla Rose
  5. Trios Tag Team Match
    Death Triangle (PAC, Penta Oscuro, and Rey Fenix) defeated The Factory (QT Marshall, Aaron Solo, and Nick Comoroto)
  6. Johnny Elite defeated Marq Quen

