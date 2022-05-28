5/28/22 AEW Dark Results
Excalibur and Taz are on commentary from Las Vegas, Nevada.
—
- Darby Allin defeated Brandon Cutler
- Anna Jay defeated Sandra Moore
- Trios Tag Team Match
The House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews) defeated Adriel Noctis, Gregory Sharpe, and Matt Brannigan
- Trios Tag Team Match
Riho, Skye Blue, and Yuka Sakazaki defeated Diamante, Emi Sakura, and Nyla Rose
- Trios Tag Team Match
Death Triangle (PAC, Penta Oscuro, and Rey Fenix) defeated The Factory (QT Marshall, Aaron Solo, and Nick Comoroto)
- Johnny Elite defeated Marq Quen