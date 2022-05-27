WWE Smackdown preview for tonight

The road to Hell In a Cell continues tonight as WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live from the Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas.

WWE has announced that The Bloodline will return to SmackDown tonight with all the gold. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is set to appear with Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, who unified the red and blue brand titles by defeating RK-Bro last Friday.

WWE also announced that Drew McIntyre will be back this week, presumably to continue the feud with The Bloodline. He had last week off due to a promotional tour of the UK.

The only match announced for tonight’s show as of this writing is six-man action with Butch, Sheamus and Ridge Holland vs. Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston and a mystery partner. The storyline is that Woods has a mystery partner he’s bringing in to help even the odds against the Brawling Brutes crew, but there’s no word yet on who that will be.

SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey is advertised to appear this week after being off last week.

It’s believed that tonight’s SmackDown will also feature Max Dupri, the former LA Knight. He debuted the new gimmick last week and is set to bring his Maximum Male Models agency to the blue brand.

RAW Superstars Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens and Ezekiel are scheduled for tonight’s show, but likely as dark match participants, if they appear at all. Rhodes vs. Owens is advertised by the arena.