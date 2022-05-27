Update on tonight’s WWE Smackdown

A new match and segment have been announced for tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX, which will air live from the Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas.

SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey will face Raquel Rodriguez tonight in a rematch from the May 13 episode.

Rousey vs. Rodriguez will be a Championship Contender’s match, which will make Rodriguez the new #1 contender if she wins. Rodriguez impressed people when she answered Rousey’s Open Challenge earlier this month, but came up short.

RAW Superstar Kevin Owens has also been announced for tonight’s SmackDown. He will be bringing The KO Show to the blue brand for one night.

We noted before that Owens and Ezekiel were advertised for tonight’s SmackDown, but it was believed that they would work a dark match, if at all, as Owens vs. Cody Rhodes was advertised by the arena. Now WWE has announced The KO Show for tonight’s show.

WWE wrote the following on tonight’s Owens segment: “Kevin Owens has been on a crusade to uncover the truth about Ezekiel with his frustrations boiling over to the point of locking horns with Elias’ younger brother at Hell in a Cell. Tonight, ‘The KO Show’ rolls into SmackDown as the outspoken Superstar looks to air his grievances and convince a new audience to join his personal vendetta. Who will be the special guest on tonight’s edition of ‘The KO Show,’ and what fireworks are set to erupt on the always explosive talk show?”

Below is the updated announced line-up for tonight’s show:

* The Bloodline returns to SmackDown with all the gold

* Drew McIntyre returns after being off last week for UK promotional tour

* Sheamus, Butch and Ridge Holland vs. Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods and Woods’ mystery partner

* Kevin Owens hosts The KO Show

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey vs. Raquel Rodriguez in a Championship Contender’s match