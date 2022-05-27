Tony Khan takes a dig at WWE for moving MITB to smaller venue

AEW President Tony Khan couldn’t resist not taking a dig at WWE for moving Money In The Bank from Allegiant Stadium to MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Writing on Twitter, Khan said that yesterday was one of his favorite days which included a dinner with his dad and UFC President Dana White where he got to break the news to White about MITB moving MGM.

“Genius move trying to take on Dana and the UFC in Vegas during International Fight Week,” Khan said in a second tweet.

WWE announced during SummerSlam that Money In The Bank would be taking place at the Allegiant Stadium during the Independence Day weekend, a busy weekend for the UFC with a major show and International Fight Week.

The move did backfire, and while WWE sold around 17,000 tickets without a card announced, having that show in a stadium was not going to be viable.

But perhaps what Khan fails to realize is that Dana White and Vince McMahon are actually friends, and White often lauds McMahon as one of the greatest promoters in the history of the business.

Yesterday: one of my favorite days, including

-great visits with fans + media

-a trip to LA for the most fulfilling meeting of my life with @wbd leadership

-dinner with my Dad + Dana White, where I got to break the news to Dana about MITB moving to MGM

Today: #AEWRampage on TNT! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 27, 2022