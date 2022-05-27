Tickets for Ric Flair’s Last Match now available

Tickets for Ric Flair’s Last Match and The Roast of Ric Flair went on sale today at Starrcast.com.

3rd, 4th, and 5th row seats, which were selling for $250, $200, and $150 respectively, are already sold out. General Admission floor and bleacher seats are $59 each while Standing Room only tickets are priced $39.

A ticket for the Roast of Ric Flair is $125 while a table for 10 goes for $1,500.

Platinum and Gold bracelets are also available which includes seating for the Roast and all panels during Starrcast, but not the Flair match event. These are $249 and $179 respectively.

Starrcast takes place between July 29 and 31 in Nashville at The Fairgrounds during SummerSlam weekend. More information can be found at Starrcast.com.