Tickets for Ric Flair’s Last Match now available

May 27, 2022 - by Colin Vassallo

Tickets for Ric Flair’s Last Match and The Roast of Ric Flair went on sale today at Starrcast.com.

3rd, 4th, and 5th row seats, which were selling for $250, $200, and $150 respectively, are already sold out. General Admission floor and bleacher seats are $59 each while Standing Room only tickets are priced $39.

A ticket for the Roast of Ric Flair is $125 while a table for 10 goes for $1,500.

Platinum and Gold bracelets are also available which includes seating for the Roast and all panels during Starrcast, but not the Flair match event. These are $249 and $179 respectively.

Starrcast takes place between July 29 and 31 in Nashville at The Fairgrounds during SummerSlam weekend. More information can be found at Starrcast.com.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Thunder Rosa

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal