Note on the tournament for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships

WWE is reportedly working on plans for the tournament to crown new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.

WWE recently announced that a tournament would be held in the near future to crown new champions after Sasha Banks and Naomi were suspended indefinitely following their walkout at RAW earlier this month. You can find coverage of the Banks – Naomi incident below.

In an update, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there have been different pitches made for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles tournament.

At least two of the pitches involved a four-team tournament. In one, the four teams would be Natalya and Shayna Baszler, Tamina Snuka and WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke, Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop, and Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega, despite their split.

It’s likely that another team would be used to replace Carmella and Vega now that Vega’s injury has been revealed. You can click here for today’s report on Vega’s injury and possible push plans for when she returns.