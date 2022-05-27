Madi Wrenkowski recently had surgery to repair two fractures

In a post on Twitter, Madi Wrenkowski revealed that she recently had surgery to repair two fractured metacarpals in her hand.

Thank you all for the birthday wishes! I sustained 2 metacarpal fractures. Surgery went well and the recovery process starts now. I will be out of Wrestling for a couple months, but will keep you updated. For those asking how you can help, free money is the best money pic.twitter.com/53pevObLuv

