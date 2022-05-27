LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE SMACKDOWN

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with a look back at last week’s show and how The Usos became the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions by defeating RK-Bro in the main event. We also see how The Bloodline destroyed Randy Orton and Riddle to close the show. We’re now live from the Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside with Pat McAfee.

– We go right to the ring and Samantha Irvin does the introductions as inaugural Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos come to the ring – Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso. They hit the ring to boos and then take the mic.

The Usos say before they begin their celebration, they want everyone to rise and put their fingers in the air, and give thanks to their cousin, The Tribal Chief – Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. They also thank Reigns for letting them beat Randy Orton and Riddle without any help, which fans boo. The Usos go on about celebrating their 12th anniversary in WWE, and never did they think they would still be walking down the ramp. They say for 12 years that means fans cheered them, booed them, saw their ups and definitely saw their downs, and for 12 years the fans literally watched The Usos grow up in front of them. For 12 years, during all the plane ride and time away from their families, who was there – all of the fans.

Jey seems to get a bit emotional as he continues, saying the world is crazy but he loves coming here each week and being an entertainer in front of the fans. Jey says from the bottom of their hearts, for their family, they’d like to say thank you. Some fans start to chant for The Usos and the chant picks up now. The Usos pause until Jimmy says for the past 12 years they’ve also realized that they need… absolutely nobody! The Usos start laughing as fans boo. They go on about how they needed none of the fans, just each other, and how The Bloodline is dripped in all the gold.

The Usos brag about how Orton is at home and how they had Riddle crying on RAW. They brag more about being #1 but the music interrupts and out comes Shinsuke Nakamura to a pop. Nakamura says he and his brother want to challenge The Usos to a title match. Nakamura says his brother wanted to fight The Usos by himself, but he asked to join in. The Usos wonder if Nakamura is talking about peg-leg Rick Boogs, who they injured at WrestleMania 38. Nakamura introduces his partner and out comes Riddle to a pop.

Riddle and Nakamura head to ringside and stare The Usos down. They hit the apron and start brawling. They come back up and fight into the ring. The two teams go at it now. Riddle goes down and Nakamura is double teamed after landing bad on his knee. Riddle comes back in with a Floating Bro to make the save. Nakamura sends Jimmy to the apron and kicks him off as Riddle unloads on Jey while he’s down in the corner. The Usos retreat to the floor to regroup with their titles as Riddle’s music starts back up and he stands tall with Nakamura.

– We see how SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey retained over Raquel Rodriguez two weeks ago, and their post-match handshake.

Championship Contender’s Match: SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey vs. Raquel Rodriguez

We go back to the ring for this Championship Contender’s Match as Raquel Rodriguez looks to become the new #1 contender to SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey. Raquel poses in the ring as the camera cuts back to the locker room, where we see Aliyah, Xia Li, Shotzi, Natalya and Shayna Baszler. Shotzi speaks up and wonders why Raquel is getting another chance at Rousey when she choked before. Shotzi asks why are the others in the locker room getting passed over. Shotzi turns to Aliyah and says she is undefeated in WWE, so why is she not out there? Li grabs her gear and storms off. Shotzi says Aliyah may be the most annoying person ever but she has the fastest victory in WWE history, and even she deserves an opportunity more than Raquel. Aliyah tells Shotzi to shut up, but then she also walks off. Shotzi says Natalya has more wins than any woman in WWE history and she is a living legend. Shotzi says if Natalya had the same opportunities as Raquel, she’d be champion by now. Natalya agrees with all of this. Shotzi says Baszler is a straight up killer, unlike Raquel who has zero killer instincts. Shotzi says we are the best int he world, yet here we are letting another opportunity pass us by – what are we going to do about this? Baszler looks at Natalya as we go back to the ring. Raquel poses and flexes her muscles as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Riddle is backstage with Shinsuke Nakamura, asking him about what their team name should be. Kayla Braxton walks up and mentions how Randy Orton might not like that. Riddle says this was Orton’s idea for them to team up. Riddle says while Nakamura is no Orton and Nakamura says Riddle is no Rick Boogs, but they will dominate. Riddle goes on and says he has a feeling there’s potential for a lot of greatness with he and Nakamura teaming. We go back to the ring and out comes Rousey for the Championship Contender’s match. We cut back to the women’s locker room. Shotzi, Natalya and Baszler are headed out to the ring but Shotzi gets locked in the locker room. We see Aliyah on the other side of the door, laughing while she holds a key up, getting payback for what Shotzi did to her earlier this month. The bell rings and Raquel goes at it with Rousey now. Raquel with a big slam.

Raquel catches Rousey in mid-move but blocks an armbar. They tangle and Rousey rolls Raquel for a 2 count. Raquel puts Rousey on her shoulders and stretches her until Natalya and Baszler rush the ring and attack. The referee calls the match as Natalya and Baszler beat Rodriguez and Rousey down.

Winner by DQ: Raquel Rodriguez

– After the bell, Rodriguez and Rousey end up clearing the ring and standing tall as we go back to commercial.

SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya and Shayna Baszler

Back from the break and Shayna Baszler is controlling Raquel Rodriguez, stomping on her knee after grounding her. SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey and Natalya look on from their corners.

Baszler with kicks to the knee in the corner now. Rodriguez tries to fight off Natalya and Baszler from the corner but she goes back down. Raquel keeps fighting and knocks Baszler over the top rope to the floor. Natalya checks on Baszler but tags back in and stops Raquel from tagging. Rodriguez blocks a Sharpshooter attempt and in comes Rousey off the tag.

Rousey gets a big pop as she unloads on Natalya, tossing her around the ring. Natalya takes Rousey down and goes for the Sharpshooter in the middle of the ring. Rousey crawls for the bottom rope but Natalya pulls her back and tightens it. Rousey crawls to Raquel and makes the tag. Raquel decks Natalya and in comes Baszler. Raquel runs over Baszler with a shoulder, then big strikes to drop her. Raquel punches her own hurt leg to fight through the pain. Raquel scoops Baszler but the leg goes out. Raquel fights back with a headbutt. Raquel goes on and hits the corkscrew elbow drop from the second rope but Natalya makes the save.

Rousey ends up sending Natalya to the floor. Rousey faces off with Baszler now, former friends about to brawl, but Natalya pulls Rousey to the floor. Natalya decks Rousey but Rousey drops her at ringside. Rodriguez takes advantage of the distraction and lifts Baszler for the Tejana Bomb, formerly called the Chimonga Bomb. Rodriguez covers for the pin to win.

Winners: Ronda Rousey and Raquel Rodriguez

– After the match, Rodriguez and Rousey stand tall together in the ring as the music hits.

– The announcers plug WWE Money In the Bank and how it will not take place in the intimate setting of the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

– We see Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods playing “paper, rock, scissors” with Megan Morant backstage. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and McAfee sends us to The New Day and Megan Morant in the back. She says the WWE Universe wants to know who their mystery partner is for tonight’s match with the Brawling Brutes. Xavier Woods says people have been calling them all week wanting to team up, and it could be anyone, even Morant. Woods says they have the element of surprise on their side, and they will not go out there outnumbered, but they will go on with their partner to defeat those Brawling Brutes.

– We see how Happy Baron Corbin smashed Riddick Moss with a steel chair and the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal trophy two weeks ago. Moss will be back next week and he’s looking for revenge.

Los Lotharios vs. Jinder Mahal and Shanky

We go back to the ring and out comes Los Lotharios – Angel and Humberto. They stop at ringside for the Kiss Cam with one lucky fan at ringside, then hit the ring to pose as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Los Lotharios wait in their corner as the music hits and out comes Jinder Mahal and Shanky. The music hits but no one is coming out. The camera cuts backstage to Jinder looking for Shanky. He finally finds Shanky in a locker room, dancing to their theme song. An angry Jinder taps Shanky and orders him to the ring. We go back to ringside and Los Lotharios are dancing for Samantha Irvin at ringside. Out comes Jinder and Shanky, who is rapping and dancing to the ring. Irvin introduces him as “The Skyscraping” Shanky. The bell rings and Shanky goes at it with Humberto to start.

Shanky comes out of a headlock attempt and then levels Humberto with a big boot. Jinder tags in and kicks Humberto while Shanky holds him. Jinder works Humberto over until hits a hurricanrana and a dropkick. Angel tags in and they double team Jinder against the ropes now. Angel unloads on Jinder with lefts and rights now. Angel with a headlock. Jinder kicks Angel and back-drops Humberto as he tags in. Angel sends Jinder over the top rope, then dropkicks him through the ropes to send him into the announce table.

Angel brings Jinder back in but stops and walks over to Irvin. Angel rips off his pants in front of Irvin, then dances for her. She’s terrified. Angel turns around to a big punch from Shanky, then a superkick to drop Angel at ringside. Humberto takes advantage of the distraction and drops Jinder with a kick for the pin to win.

Winners: Los Lotharios

– After the match, Los Lotharios stand tall and celebrate as the music hits. We go to replays. Jinder yells at Shanky in front of the announcers now, about how they lost again. Shanky puts his hand up in Jinder’s face, and Jinder walks away. Shanky motions good-bye to Jinder. Shanky turns back around to Irvin and dances for her, and this time she seems impressed. Fans chant for Shanky as he continues rapping and dancing for Irvin.

– We see Adam Pearce watching on a TV backstage. Max Dupri walks in and asks about his SmackDown status and says it’s about time to unleash him on the show, so that he can begin the recruiting process for the next generation of WWE Superstars. Pearce says he reached out to WWE Legal and they confirmed that Dupri’s document is legal and binding, so they can make it official and welcome Dupri… Dupri interrupts and tells Pearce to call him “Du-pri” instead. Pearce says Dupri will have the opportunity to teach the WWE Universe how to say his name because effective immediately, he is welcoming Dupri to SmackDown. Dupri says that means the recruitment process for Maximum Male Models can begin and find its first client. Dupri leans closer to Pearce and says by the way, you don’t make the cut. Dupri walks off.

– We go back to the ring and out comes RAW Superstar Kevin Owens for another must see episode of The KO Show. Cole says he was told Owens will have a member of The Bloodline as his special guest. Owens marches to the ring and we go to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a video on WWE and the Special Olympics. Cole introduces the USA Powerlifting team from Arkansas at ringside. The crowd cheers them on and Cole wishes them the best of luck in the Special Olympics.

– Back from the break and Kevin Owens is in the ring for The KO Show. He welcomes us to a special SmackDown edition of the show. Owens rants on how he’s had to deal with a disgusting liar on RAW, named Ezekiel, no he means Elias. Owens goes on and says he will take care of Elias at WWE Hell In a Cell. Owens then says tonight’s guest is important and there’s a reason why he picked tonight’s guest. The music hits and out comes Sami Zayn.

Sami hits the ring and they hug. They are both so happy to see each other as old friends. Sami apologizes for the bad blood they had last time, but Owens doesn’t even remember it. Owens gives Sami props for what he’s done for The Bloodline as of late. Sami tells Owens don’t sell himself short for what he’s doing on RAW. Sami agrees that Ezekiel is really Elias. Owens cries on Sami’s shoulder but says he wasn’t. Owens always knew Sami would have his back, like he did when Sami was going through the conspiracy stuff. Owens says that’s why he has Sami as his guest tonight – he needs Sami to drop what he’s doing on SmackDown and come to RAW to help him call out all the liars, starting with Elias. Sami says now is not a good time, he’s the locker room leader, and The Bloodline needs him.

Sami calls Owens “Uce!” and Owens can’t believe it. Sami says he and The Bloodline have been hanging out so much they’re rubbing off on each other. Owens says he forgot this naive delusional side of Sami. Owens says Sami is not a part of The Bloodline, not even a little. Owens says he’s sorry to tell Sami this but he sounds like a moron. They end up arguing more and calling each other a liar over and over. Owens says he can call The Bloodline out right now and they will deny Sami, if they show up at all. Owens calls The Bloodline to the ring but they’re nowhere to be seen.

Owens says they’re not coming out because they couldn’t care less about Sami. Owens says he’s sorry. Sami says whatever, Owens doesn’t know what he’s talking about. A sad Sami drops the mic and exits the ring. Owens follows him, tells him to forget about all this stuff, and come to RAW with him. Sami shoves Owens into the barrier. Sami tells Owens to go back to RAW and don’t return here because he’s got an entire locker room to worry about. Owens is upset as Sami walks to the back. Owens goes back into the ring and delivers a Stunner to a crew member who is taking apart the set for The KO Show. Owens faces off with another crew member, then drops him with a Stunner. Owens’ music starts back up as he marches to the back.

– Cole sends us to tonight’s Progressive Match Flo video, which shows recent happenings between the Brawling Brutes and The New Day. Tonight’s main event will feature Sheamus, Butch and Ridge Holland vs. Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods and Woods’ mystery partner.

Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser vs. Drew Gulak and WWE Intercontinental Champion Ricochet

We go back to the ring and out comes Drew Gulak and WWE Intercontinental Champion Ricochet. They rush the ring together as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and we see what Gunther did to Gulak two weeks ago. We go back to the stage and out comes Ludwig Kaiser under the spotlight. He calls on everyone to rise for The Ring General. The music hits and out comes Gunther. Kaiser and Gunther march to the ring together for what will be Kaiser’s blue brand in-ring debut.

The bell rings and Kaiser takes Gulak down by his arm, and works him over. Kaiser takes Gulak to the corner and keeps him against the ropes as he resists. Gunther boots Gulak from the apron while the referee is distracted. Gunther tags in and easily launches Gulak over the top rope to the floor. Ricochet checks on Gulak at ringside as Gunther and Kaiser stand tall together. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Gunther continues to dominate Gulak. Gunther with a big chop to Gulak, then some trash talking to Ricochet. Gulak tries to fight back and make a tag but Gunther scoops him. Gulak slides out of the slam attempt and makes the tag. Ricochet flies in and goes to work on Kaiser as he also tags in.

Ricochet with a hurricanrana takedown, then a springboard into a crossbody. Gunther comes in but goes right back to the apron, allowing Kaiser to roll Ricochet up for a 2 count. Ricochet rocks Kaiser with a knee to the face. Ricochet scoops Kaiser to his shoulders and stares at Gunther but Kaiser breaks free with a rake to the eyes while the referee isn’t looking.

Gulak comes back in and looks to mount some offense but Kaiser blocks a kick, yells “nein!” in his face, then slaps him to the mat. Kaiser grounds Gulak by holding his hair, stands tall and looks out at the crowd, then nails a running kick to the face for the pin to win.

Winners: Ludwig Kaiser and Gunther

– After the match, Gunther and Kaiser stand tall as the music hits. Ricochet comes into the ring to check on Gulak. Gunther rocks Ricochet with a big running boot. Gunther then directs Kaiser to delivers a running shot to Gulak.

– A somber Sami Zayn is backstage with The Usos now. Sami says he’s not getting the same respect back, so The Usos can tell him the truth about how they see him. Sami says they don’t have to keep doing this, just tell me what I am to you. Sami says he’s thinking that he could join up with The Bloodline. Jey Uso chuckles. Sami understands they’re blood, but what if he was an honorary member? Jimmy Uso says sure, you can be an honorary Uce. Sami asks if he’s sure and he says yes. Sami says they are smart and making the right choice, and if they need anything, he’s got them, and he knows if he needs anything, they’ve got him… Jey says Sami doesn’t even have to say it. The Usos walk off and enter their locker room suite. Sami sticks his head in the door and waves goodbye as they shut the door. Sami is really excited now.

The Brawling Brutes vs. The New Day and Drew McIntyre

We go back to the ring for tonight’s six-man main event and out comes The Brawling Brutes – Sheamus, Butch and Ridge Holland. Back to commercial.

