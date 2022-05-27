Leyla Hirsch out with torn ACL

Leyla Hirsch tweeted yesterday that he had a torn ACL last month and underwent successful surgery to repair the injury.

“On April 6th, during AEW Dark Elevation, I suffered an injury. After landing on my feet from a moonsault, I tore my ACL,” Hirsch wrote. “Today I was finally able to get my surgery.”

She thanked everyone for their support and promised that she would come back as a more improved, leaner, and meaner legit athlete.

The match in question, against Christina Marie, never made it on air as the match was stopped after Hirsch landed on her feet from the moonsault.

A torn ACL usually requires up to nine months of rehab so it will be a while before we see her back on AEW television.