Jeff Jarrett hired to work executive side of WWE live events

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett has returned to work for the company.

Jarrett has been hired to work in a high level executive position on the live events side of the company, according to PWInsider. The new role was described as Jarrett “taking over live events” for WWE.

Jarrett will officially begin his new WWE duties next week.

After a storied career that began back in the mid-1980s, Jarrett was hired to work as a WWE Producer in January 2019, but then was transitioned to the WWE creative team that March. He quickly turned that into an executive role on the live events side, but he quietly exited the company when WWE live events were put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jarrett currently hosts his “My World” podcast with AdFreeShows.com, and is part of the ownership group of the Springfield Lucky Horseshoes Minor League Baseball team in Illinois. Jarrett has also made various appearances for AAA, GCW and indie promotions in recent years, but it remains to be seen if he will continue those appearances now that he is back with WWE.

Jarrett was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018.