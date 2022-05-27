D-Von Dudley moving to NXT for coaching role

WWE Hall of Famer and Producer D-Von Dudley is moving to WWE NXT.

Dudley began working as a main roster producer shortly after the end of his in-ring run with WWE in the summer of 2016. He has been away from the job since undergoing spinal fusion surgery in February, but now he’s headed back to work for a new role with the company.

Dudley, age 49, revealed on the last episode of his “Table Talk” podcast that he is returning to work and will report to NXT 2.0 on Wednesday, June 15.

Dudley is also wrapping up his “Table Talk” podcast. The final episode, seen below with former NXT Superstar Dexter Lumis as the guest, includes a discussion on how they made the decision to end the show. The show ran for 120 episodes.