Booker T on Sasha & Naomi: “I just think the situation should have been handled differently”

Booker T has weighed in on the latest regarding the Naomi and Sasha Banks incident, during which they walked out of WWE RAW last week over frustrations with their creative direction. The WWE Hall of Famer thinks the situation could have been handled differently (per Wrestling Inc.):

On how the incident should have been handled differently: “I just think the situation should have been handled differently. If they wanted to go out and get the job done, and then walk out and say, ‘Hey look, whatever you’ve got planned for us going forward we’ve got to talk about it,’ or, ‘We’re not in for it,’ I get that. But to up and leave the show, for anybody to support that … it’s setting a precedent as far as guys wanting to walk out and leave the show.”

On wishing the incident hadn’t been amplified as much as it has been: “I just think this whole situation could have been avoided in front of the media. I do think all of this being in the media is just blowing it up to a proportion to where we’re looking at it like, we’re like hanging on the edge, wondering what’s going to happen next.”

On what is next for Naomi and Sasha Banks: “To be thinking about these guys from a perspective now where they can just jump up and just do anything because AEW is over there, and they can run over there and get a job, well AEW ain’t hiring everybody, okay,” he said. “I’m not saying that they won’t hire Naomi and Sasha, but I’m just saying they’re not hiring everybody. There’s a lot of people out there right now in this wrestling world that don’t have jobs, and AEW easily could have signed them.”