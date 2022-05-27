AEW Rampage LIVE RESULTS 5/27/21

-AEW RAMPAGE 5/27/22

Welcome, Gerweck.net’s live coverage of the go-home edition of AEW Rampage heading into Double or Nothing this Sunday night.

No entrances, no nothing, we dive right into the opening contest.

-Matt Sydal vs. Bryan Danielson

William Regal is on commentary for this match.

The two exchange various headlock and arm wringers while feeling each other. Neither man not rushing into anything. Danielson hits a backbreaker to escape a headlock from Sydal. Danielson applies a surfboard while hammering away at Sydal’s neck.

Sydal hits a leg lariat and follows up with a standing corkscrew moonsault. Danielson hangs Sydal out to dry on the ropes and delivers a flying knee from the top rope. Sydal rolls out of a snap mare to land on his feet and drops Danielson with a flying knee.

Danielson catches Sydal in mid-leg lariat and throws him up but Sydal reverses it into a hurricanrana and hooks both legs for a two count. Sydal gets caught climbing to the top but pushes Danielson off. Sydal hits the Meteora but Danielson immediately reverses it into a single leg crab.

Danielson pulls Sydal to the center of the ring and bends the leg even more while putting his knee in the back of Sydal’s head. Danielson hits some “Yes” kicks and attempts a belly-to-back suplex from the top. Sydal reverses it into a sunset flip powerbomb for a nearfall.

Sydal hits a flying knee, misses a second knee, and Danielson returns with a Psycho Knee. Danielson locks up Sydal and unloads on him with elbows to the jaw as the fans count “Yes, Yes, Yes,” Danielson quickly transitions into a guillotine choke, and Sydal it out.

Winner: Bryan Danielson

A video hyping Hook & Danhausen vs. Tony Nese & Smark Mark Sterling on the Buy-In at Double or Nothing.

The Hardy Boyz’s music plays but it’s The Young Bucks literally cosplaying. Nick dressed as Jeff and Matt dressed as Matt. Gangrel comes out and stands in between Nick and Matt on the stage.

Brandon Cutler is dressed as Lita.

-The Young Bucks vs. Taylor Rust & Jon Cruz

The Bucks copy the Hardy’s mannerisms and deliver their moves throughout the match. Rust gets a couple of moves in with a dropkick and ax kick. Superkick Party for Rust. Superkick Party Cruz. Matt (Jackson) delivers the Twist of Fate and Nick follows up with a Swanton Bomb for the win.

Winner: The Young Bucks

The Bucks turn on Gangrel after the match. They go for the BTE Trigger but the real Hardy’s come out. Hardy’s get the upper hand and are about to hit a double Twist of Fate. Cutler makes the save so The Bucks can get out of Dodge. Gangrel drills Cutler with his Impaler DDT.

Twist of Fate and Swanton on Cutler ends the segment as Gangrel apologizes to the Hardy’s, which they graciously accept.

Backstage: Darby Allin challenges Kyle O’Reilly to a match at Double or Nothing. Allin wants revenge for O’Reilly injuring Sting and says he will interfere in Adam Cole’s match at the pay-per-view if O’Reilly doesn’t accept the match.

A quick video was shown of Caster beating Martin on the debut episode of Dark Elevation.

-Dante Martin vs. Max Caster

As Caster comes out with his rap and The Gunn Club, Martin is already in the ring. The Gunn Club kept calling Las Vegas Los Angeles. Max said in his rap that Dante couldn’t get laid at the Bunny Ranch and will put him on the shelf like his brother.

Martin bolted out of the ring and attacked Caster and The Gunn Club. Billy Gunn picks up Martin with one arm and slams him into the steel steps. A replay shows the springboard crossbody by Martin that the camera missed before the assault by Billy Gunn.

Martin and Caster are in the ring.

DING, DING

Aubrey Edwards ejects The Gunn Club and Anthony Bowens. Martin rolls up a distracted Caster for a two-count. Caster kicks out Martin’s knee and drills him with a running back elbow. Caster catches Martin coming off the top with a crossbody, slams him, and applies a figure four leg lock.

Martin escapes and goes for another springboard move, but Caster again kicks out his knee. Caster hits a belly-to-back suplex and climbs to the top, but Martin moves. Martin uses his speed and aerial prowess to keep Caster on his heels. Martin hits a crossbody off the top for a nearfall.

Martin hits a springboard moonsault for the win. The pin and the count looked a little off like it might have been a mistake.

Winner: Dante Martin

Video package hyping Adam Cole vs. Samoa Joe in the finals of The Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

Ethan Page, Dan Lambert, and Scorpio Sky are in the ring. Lambert is about to present Sky with a new TNT Championship belt to replace the one that was destroyed last week. Lambert says it normally takes six weeks to make a new belt but his guy did it in one.

The new TNT Title is the same design but gold and purple. It sparkles a little more with some diamond plating in the middle. Looks like something a member of the Los Angeles Lakers would wear.

On the tron, Sammy Guevara, Tay Conti, and Frankie Kazarian are shown breaking into the American Top Team gym in Flordia. Kazarian says been hanging with Guevara for one day and has committed his first crime. They break the trophy case in the front lobby.

Frankie steals a modern UFC title belt. Conti steals a classic UFC title belt. Sammy steals the BMF title belt, which belongs to Jorge Masvidal.

Dan Lambert is completely heartbroken in the ring and Page is beside himself. Sky challenges Conti, Guevara, and Kazarian to a mixed tag match against himself, Ethan Page, and Paige VanZant with one stipulation. If Sky’s team wins, Kazarian and Guevara can never challenge for the TNT Championship again.

Mark Henry Interview: Ruby says she’s lost some confidence over the last few months and needs to win this tournament to get it back.

Stadtlander says she’s been in AEW since day and all she has to show for it is a blown-out knee. She’s despises being the backup plan for the tournament and nothing will stop her from winning the tournament.

IT’S TIME FOR THE MAIN EVENT!!!!!

-Kris Stadtlander vs. Ruby Soho: Semi-Finals – Owen Hart Foundation Tournament

Stadtlander outpowers Soho early on but Soho uses her speed to escape every move until she levels her with a clothesline. Stadtlander hits a long-delayed vertical suplex and follows up with a cobra clutch. Soho fights out of it but gets bodyslammed for her trouble.