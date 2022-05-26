WWE moves Money In The Bank from Allegiant Stadium to MGM Grand Garden Arena

WWE has officially moved the Money In The Bank premium live event from the Allegiant Stadium to the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

The show, set for July 2, had over 16,000 tickets sold at its original location but things did not move as expected and ticket sales slowed down to a screeching halt. Having less than 20,000 fans in a stadium which holds upwards of 70,000 was not going to look good even though WWE was only going to use a portion of the stadium.

Fans who already purchased tickets to Money In The Bank at Allegiant Stadium will be getting refunded automatically and will have the ability to purchase tickets again on Wednesday, June 1, when tickets go on pre-sale on AXS.COM. The pre-sale code is WWEVIP and pre-sale starts at 10AM PST.

The MGM Grand Garden Arena was a popular location for WCW events and AEW hosted its first Double or Nothing pay-per-view in 2019 there as well. Some of the most popular combat sports events took place in the same location until the T-Mobile Arena opened across the road.

WWE cannot run the T-Mobile Arena on that day as there’s a UFC event on the same date. The WWE event is set to end before the UFC main card starts, allowing those interested to attend both shows.