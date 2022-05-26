Tony Khan talks ROH, Johnny Elite, Hangman Page as champion, touring plans, and more

More tidbits from today’s AEW Double or Nothing media conference call…

– Tony Khan said for growth and to reach new viewers, the best thing AEW can do is both develop & take care of wrestlers, making it attractive for both young talent & free agents. Says there’s an opportunity to put new eyes through streaming & has been working with WB/D as a partner.

– Khan said that on Sunday, fans will see what each Owen Hart Tourney winner will receive. Martha Hart & family have signed off. “I promise it will be cool.

– Khan says John Morrison/Johnny Elite is welcome back and may be someone’s he interested in bringing back int he future. Was happy to have him in the Owen tourney

– Khan says he has the best champion in wrestling in Hangman Page.

– Asked why ROH wasn’t bought under AEW, Khan said he just jumped on it personally. He was looking out for AEW and that ROH deserves to be its own stand-alone brand even though he wants them to work together. “Price was right, opportunity was right.

– Khan says they are still working on the return of ROH. Mentions the interesting time in the state of media and talking to WB/Discovery about both ROH and how to expand the AEW audience. Would love to get weekly TV/streaming series & more PPVs going soon.

– Khan says he has thought about women’s trios titles as well. The men’s trios belts would be something I think fans would enjoy. He would love to add more titles & champions if they make sense.

– Khan says he would love AEW to tour Canada. They are still servicing U.S. markets following the pandemic touring shutdown. Doesn’t have an exact date, but hopes it is in the near future. Cites TSN as a great partner and Canadian talent on the roster now.

source: Wrestlingobserver.com