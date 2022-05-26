Thunder Rosa wants to wrestle in Japan, Rush wants to work for AEW

– RUSH says he wants to work for AEW, in an interview with Sports Illustrated:

“I want to wrestle in AEW. I want matches against CM Punk, Bryan Danielson and Kenny Omega. Everyone in AEW will learn, when you mess with the bull, you get the horns. I feel better than ever and I want to conquer the world, especially the USA. I was away from the ring for a long time, but now it’s time to show everyone who is the No. 1 wrestler in the world.”

– In an interview with the Battleground Podcast (via Fightful), Thunder Rosa spoke about wanting to defend the AEW Women’s World title in Japan, but noted it was up to Tony Khan.

She said:

“That’s a question you have to ask my dear boss, Mr. Khan. I mean, if it’s up to me, I’ll be like, ‘Tony, I’m gonna get a ticket to Japan. I’m gonna go and defend the championship, right?’ I mean, I would love to be a worldwide champion like that and just defend it in different states, cities, and countries all over the world. I’d love that. That’s very old school.”

