Three finalists in the Owen Hart Foundation tournament set

May 26, 2022 - by Colin Vassallo

Three out of four finalists in the Owen Hart Foundation tournament are set with one more to be decided tomorrow night on Rampage.

Adam Cole, who qualified for the final last week after he beat Jeff Hardy, will now face Samoa Joe in the men’s final. Joe, the current ROH TV champion, beat Kyle O’Reilly in the main event of Dynamite last night.

Meanwhile, in the women’s tournament, former AEW Women’s champion Britt Baker defeated Toni Storm to reach the final. She will meet the winner of the Kris Statlander vs Ruby Soho match set for tomorrow from Vegas.

The two final matches will take place at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view this Sunday.

