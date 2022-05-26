Three finalists in the Owen Hart Foundation tournament set
Three out of four finalists in the Owen Hart Foundation tournament are set with one more to be decided tomorrow night on Rampage.
Adam Cole, who qualified for the final last week after he beat Jeff Hardy, will now face Samoa Joe in the men’s final. Joe, the current ROH TV champion, beat Kyle O’Reilly in the main event of Dynamite last night.
Meanwhile, in the women’s tournament, former AEW Women’s champion Britt Baker defeated Toni Storm to reach the final. She will meet the winner of the Kris Statlander vs Ruby Soho match set for tomorrow from Vegas.
The two final matches will take place at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view this Sunday.
#AEWRampage is LIVE TOMORROW with a SPECIAL EARLY START TIME of 6:30pm ET/5:30pm CT/4:30pm MT/3:30pm PT on @tntdrama featuring @callmekrisstat vs. @realrubysoho in the #OwenHart Foundation Women’s Tournament Semifinals! pic.twitter.com/HrQodcggUe
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 26, 2022