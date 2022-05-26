New William Regal podcast to premiere

The legendary William Regal is scheduled to premiere his “Gentleman Villain” podcast next month.

Regal took to Twitter last night to announce that “Gentleman Villain” will premiere on Thursday, June 2, under Conrad Thompson’s AdFreeShows.com banner and the Podcast Heat Network. Regal’s co-host will be Matt Koon. The show will then air each Thursday.

“Get excited, it’ll be like nothing you’ve ever heard,” the show tweeted.

Apple Podcasts included the following synopsis for the podcast:

“The “Gentleman Villain” William Regal will be featured in what is sure to be one of the most talked about wrestling podcasts in the world. Regal, originally from Blackpool, England, will share stories of his teenage years, spent traveling the roads of his native United Kingdom, wrestling fellow wrestlers, as well as strangers from out of the crowd, as part of a touring carnival act. Regal & Thompson will also talk about his days traveling the world and winning championships in Europe, the Middle East and Japan, before his career brought him to the big stages of WCW and WWE where he won numerous championships and accolades. Another topic will be Regal’s run as the General Manager of Raw and his time as the General Manager of NXT where he helped develop the next generation of wrestling superstars.”

Regal is currently managing The Blackpool Combat Club in AEW, which includes Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson and ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta.