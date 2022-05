Buff Bagwell posted the following on Facebook:

Thoughts and prayers are with my dear friend Lex as his beautiful kind-hearted mother was called home earlier today.

I know how sad and difficult it can be to lose a mother and I’m glad that Lex is using this time to celebrate her life instead of mourning her loss.

Regardless I would love for all the Buff Daddy fans to send The Total Package your prayers and well wishes.

@genuinelexluger on all social media.